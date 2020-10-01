BYH Sen. Tillis. You wonder why folks don’t enter the state police, it is because the pay stinks, and state Republicans have not increased the pay to compete with the locals and have taken away retirement health insurance for new state employees. Want more funding for police? Pay for them, which will raise taxes, which you will not do.
Wow. That debate, or whatever it was, was hard to watch. BYH to the real losers, which were the American people and democracy everywhere. Take back our country. Please vote.
BYH to those people with all of the political signs in their yards. How about displaying something that would make us all smile when we pass your house.
Dear yard sign thief: Was done donating, but bought four more to replace the Biden-Harris sign you stole. Biden makes over $20 from each one. Team Joe thanks you!
2 Timothy 3:16 advises us that all Scripture is God-breathed. Thus the person quoting Paul’s words is essentially correct. God speaking through Paul.
Loving your neighbors includes feeding and clothing them when they have need, it does not include life-long support, and I don’t ever remember reading about Jesus saying support people who won’t support themselves. That’s socialism pure and simple.
BYH to all the Bible scholars responding to the comment about if a man shall not work he should not eat. So are you saying Paul was wrong and if so wouldn’t God have corrected him? Doesn’t Galatians 6:5 say the same thing: For every man shall bear his own burden? So if you have six kids to support, that’s on you, why should I be expected to feed them?
What the heck, The Democrats want to change the rule on “mail in” and absentee ballots? Now? NO! No! No! Impeach Governor Cooper!
Ironic, in a year of the people having to wear masks, the Democrats have finally removed theirs. The socialists/communists have exposed themselves, and you ignorant sheep are falling in line. Bah!
BYH Reflector. Before I renew my subscription to your paper I want to see your last three years of tax returns. I want to see how you avoided taxes.
Unlike Trump who pays the tax that the law and the tax codes require, most Democrats, including politicians, media people, and overpaid athletes, all don’t take advantage of legal deductions and pay a little extra. This is what I am led to believe by the news media.
BYH to Trump. If it is fake news, please prove it by releasing your tax returns. How else will we know?
BYH and RIP. You can’t spell truth without Ruth.
BYH, not to alarm anybody, but Mad Max took place in the year 2021.
Send contributions using the submission form on reflector.com, by emailing to blessyourheart@reflector.com or calling 329-9564.
Contact Bobby Burns at baburns@reflector.com and 329.9572.