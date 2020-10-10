Bless Your Heart to the thief who walked in my yard in broad daylight to steal my Biden/Harris sign. Karma will get you before election day!
BYH, just because the president holds another super spreader event at the White House, you don't have to go, and especially since masks not mandatory. You don't owe your life to being in the president's audience.
Bless your hearts to the FBI. You are able to arrest a group of six wack jobs in a plot to kidnap the governor of Michigan, but you don't have a clue on who is behind and supporting the anarchists and terrorists looting and burning down cities all over the country. Something seems wrong with this picture. Maybe the same folks paying your salaries are the ones behind the anarchists and looters.
The revelations about Cal Cunningham should be a wakeup call for all wives. Satisfy your husband or he will stray. The wife should accept shared responsibility for a cheating husband if she is failing to do her job! Thank you.
Cal Cunningham is the victim here! Mistresses and sidechicks have a sworn duty to keep their mouths shut. It was supposed to be a secret and they have broken a sacred bond between the cheating husband and the sidechick or mistress. Cal should take this up in the Senate and impose penalties on those mistresses and sidechicks who tell on cheating husbands! Cal is a good family man.
BYH Congressman Greg Murphy. Weren't you aware that you were originally selected for office based on your race and gender?
BYH to those that think their vote will be counted if they use mail-in voting. Are they not aware of the tens of thousands of ballots that have been found in the trash or been altered, etc. Guess not, because this type news does not fit the agenda of the media and so does not get reported. Please people, get your head out of the sand and go to polls and vote!
Sadly, Joe Biden has become a cadaver. Should he be elected, Democrats will immediately invoke the 25th Amendment to eliminate him on medical or cognitive grounds, and it is Kamala Harris who will take the oath of office on Inauguration Day. Her first order of business will be to appoint her new vice president. Think about that for a while.
BYH to the Yankees that have moved down here and are polluting our culture with their rude behavior. Unfortunately, it is infecting the natives young and old. They don't return emails, phone calls, text messages, etc. Even applies to birthday wishes, anniversary congratulations, etc. That type behavior ensures that no matter how long you live down here you will never be one of us.
BYH Congress Murphy and your ugly, presidential-like tweet. What were the criteria that got you originally appointed to Congressman Jones' seat? He'd be appalled by your message and the current political tone of the country.
BYH, Biden is sitting on a huge lead, he doesn't need to debate any more. He has more to lose than to win. Let Trump be petulant.
Bless our hearts, the cavalier way Trump has treated this virus, downplaying it, mocking those who wear masks, etc. Now that he has COVID and has made the White House a hot spot with many contracting the disease, he should be treated as a leper, everyone should refuse to go anywhere near him. He deserves at least that.
BYH Republicans. I find it ironic that the party that brought us "grab them by the ____'' and Stormy Daniels is "outraged" about Cal Cunningham.
BYH Kamala Harris stated that Joe Biden is for reducing each student college loan in the amount of $10,000. If he wins and does that, he owes me $10,000 for the college loans that I have been paying for 10 years!
Bless your heart ECU, you're gonna furlough employees due to budget shortfall and remodel a 1914 building at a cost of 155 million. What am I missing?
BYH to the complaint about the USPS, and how a check they sent took a long time to get there. Put the blame where it lies. Our dear leader did a good job dismantling just enough sorting machines in a titanic abuse of power designed to cause just such trouble. That reason alone shows how he operates, and does not deserve a second term.
BYH President Trump for saying no stimulus until he is reelected, and Sen. Tillis for standing by while Trump destroys the economy. Guess Tillis and other Republicans can stop taking credit for the stimulus as they have turned over the nation to a dictator. Where are the checks and balances with Tillis and company sitting on their hands doing nothing?
No BYH to Trump, who seems to think his best strategy is to get close enough to Biden to infect him, then maybe he wouldn't have an opponent in the election. Pretty weak, but it's his only hope.
Bless Our Hearts! So, Donald Trump is holding the second stimulus hostage unless he wins the election? This sounds like another of his adult temper tantrums. He's trying to buy your votes, so don't be threatened by this bully! The American people will be taken care of whether he wins or loses.
BYH, never lose sight of the fact that the man who is receiving the best health care in the country has lawyers in court right now trying to take yours away.
BYH Thom Tillis. Why don't you ask your buddy Trump why he cheated on each of his wives before you worry about Cunningham's personal life?
The great Pelosi is trying again to oust President Trump. This left-wing, radical Democratic Party is trying to prove that the president is unfit for office. The old Democratic Party is dead! Now you have a Democratic Party that is full of evil. They are trying every trick to remove our president.