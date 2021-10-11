Bless those towns in Pitt County who neglect taking care of the sidewalks so much that they become inaccessible, overgrown, and useless. Many of us walk, run and roll on sidewalks. Without them being functional, we can't get to work, shop, visit, exercise, walk our dogs, or attend church. Please build, fix, clean and connect these vital parts of our local infrastructure.
BYH to the roads downtown Greenville especially Fifth Street. So many ups and down. Cars bouncing all over the road. No money to fix this I guess. Bricks popping up on Fifth Street too. Wow. This is disgusting and seems like no one cares anymore.
BYH to the city of Greenville for considering using pandemic money for the ballpark that just benefits a few people. How about investing in making all of your streets have sidewalks and bus stops that connect to places and are legally accessible for a change? You're 30 plus years out of compliance with federal law and making your streets safer benefits everyone's health and safety.
BYH to the Farmville man who claimed that mask wearing is causing student suicide attempts. If anything, those students are depressed because their parents won't turn off the right wing media stream at home. Of course, there's a little less of that nowadays since so many of the anti-mask radio hosts died of a mysterious virus over the summer. If only we knew how they got sick. Gubmint conspiracy most likely. No ragrets y'all.
President Biden's media arm has done an outstanding job of keeping Afghanistan out of the news. I'm beginning to think the U.S. was never there. The only news you can get about Afghanistan comes from Pravda.
Bless our hearts when we get upset about yet another oil spill. If we were not addicted to cheap oil for our gas guzzling cars, we lessen the damage causes by spills such as this. We are our own worse enemy. Let's save the planet and it starts with our own behavior.BYH to the supporters of reducing the tax on tobacco. I love life so I can't support your pro-death stance. Lung cancer is a horrible thing to wish upon anyone.
If the government did not spend so much then the government would not need to collect so much tax. Concentrate of cutting spending rather than burdening the taxpayer.
BYH to those drivers yelling at cyclists to get off the roads and onto the sidewalks. Sidewalks by law are for pedestrians not vehicles, which bicycles are considered. Please learn how to share or advocate for roads designed and built for all users-the roads would be safer and you could go faster than a person riding a bicycle if there were more clean and some protected bike lanes. Until then, we share safely and slowly
To all those drivers who treat our town as their personal ashtray by driving and spewing, flicking, and littering your ashes and butts onto others. Bless your heart and lungs.
