BYH Winterville. Racism happens from black people, also. Why not add pictures of old white people walking minding their own business then being attack from behind by a black person. I know you won’t print this because it’s the truth.
BYH Representative Dr. Murphy. Open mouth, insert foot.
BYH Betsy Flanagan: PCS teacher here. We need board members who have served and have had experience in the schools to support teachers during this pandemic. No teacher feels safe with adding more students into classrooms on Oct. 20 and cutting the social distance 6 foot rule in half! This was a pitiful decision.
BYH good doctor in the House! Could it be that she was chosen because of her professional and political record? Could it be that you were “chosen” because of your color and gender? That’s how our leaders were picked for centuries.
Please bless the hearts of those who still do not understand the significance of the Black Lives Matter movement. Of course all lives matter. We have never disputed that and have never sought any type of division of races. Look back at your history and see who pursued this. It wasn’t and isn’t us! BLM is a movement to help us to stay alive as a race, despite the attempts of some to kill us off. Can ours matter, too?
BYH Democrats make promises after promises and tell you what you want to hear. Problem is they never deliver!
No BYH for Cunningham! His ads completely nauseate me. Does he think we are OK with his reckless behavior?
The advertising sign on N.C. 11 has reflective ads from people supporting Biden. One said, “I want decency so I vote Biden.” The other stated. “I am a Republican and a Christian” so I will vote Biden.” How can one even use those words in the same sentence with the name Biden? Evidently, we have been invaded by aliens. I thought “Invasion of the body snatchers” was a movie, not reality. Bless my heart!
Bless your heart if you claim to be a Christian and vote for someone who thinks it perfectly alright to kill innocent babies, promotes violence and riots and has no idea what truth is. Trump is not perfect but at least he protects some values that Christians should have. Seriously people, Biden and Harris? If this team wins, I will be proud to say that I did not vote for them when USA falls.
BYH Reflector. What about a story about flunking students being given a second chance to replace their grade? All is not rosy in public schools because no one is prepared for online teaching. It isn’t the students’ fault.
Can the last person to leave the White House with COVID, please turn out the light?
