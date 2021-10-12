Bless our hearts, for some reason, the children of the Pharaohs were never taught about Moses and Exodus in school.
BOH. Back in the day, we concentrated seriously on our driving and occasionally sneaked a glance at our girl beside us. Now, many concentrate seriously on their phones and occasionally sneak a glance at their driving.
BYH to folks objecting to Mr. Tomlin’s stance on masking in Pitt County Schools. The beauty of our wonderful country is that we can each voice our own viewpoints — for now anyway. Hurry though! Speak now or be forever silenced if the current administration has its way!
BOH. To everyone who is so consumed with “my body, my choice.” Can you add your mouth to that?
A no BYH to the IRS for wanting to snoop into our financial accounts. That is uncalled for! You get enough of our money at tax season and you want more? Calm down!
Don’t build anything on the Town Common! If prices keep rising we need to reserve it for a “Tent City.” It would be a safe place to set up tents and huts for families in need of a home. There is even room for those Occupy Wall Street folks who had set up tents there a while back. Are they still there? No matter. We can all get along.
Bless your heart. ECU football leading the game with 5 minutes to go. Just need to make a few first downs. Everyone in the country knew what was coming. Up the middle, up the middle. Pass, punt. So disappointing.
BYH, 3 point lead, 5 minutes left, up the middle, up the middle, pass, punt. C’mon man. Same old same old.
BYH to the “slim fit” discussion. One bullies “slims”. One bullies “non slims.” It’s all bullying. “If you can’t say something nice, don’t say nothing at all.”
BYH to the gentlemen at the ECU station post office who are working alone since the untimely death of their coworker. I feel for them as they haven’t even had time to grieve but they keep providing the same great service every time. Simply the best post office around. God bless them for their service to this town!
BYH, why can I prosecute you for trespassing on my posted land, but in Pitt County, I can do nothing about you letting your hunting dogs chase deer or bear through my land to a place where you can shoot them? Why can strangers in the name of hunting so disregard my property rights? Hunting with dogs should only be allowed on tracts of land so large that they do not encroach on other land.
So who benefits from the massive tax hikes proposed by President Biden? I got a feeling that the working families will be left behind once more as they pay the band but are not allowed to dance.