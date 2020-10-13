BYH. A Halloween example of socialism. You do all the preparation for Halloween, create or purchase your costume, go out and collect tricks or treats, then come home, and you must give most of your hard work and effort to the lazy individuals who did nothing to earn the rewards of your work. Candy for your thoughts America.
BYH to whoever planted the wildflowers on the greenway. The Swamp Sunflowers are glorious. Plants in bloom now around the two-mile mark. The greenway is one of the best things Greenville has done. Thanks.
I long for the time when I can go a whole day without hearing or reading or thinking of the words “coronavirus” or “Trump.” BYH and hang in there to people who feel the same way.
Bless the sheriff’s office. You can never get a call returned. Tried for several weeks. Is there a number for Pitt taxpayers to use?
Bless your heart to the Family Fare on 14th Street and Greenville Boulevard. We finally have reasonable gas prices!
BYH to those stealing the Biden signs in our neighborhood. We know which party you represent since the Trump signs are still on display. You might steal the sign but you won’t be able to steal the vote I’ll be casting.
If Democrats have no problem with Biden waiting until after the election to inform the public if he supports packing the SCOTUS, why do they insist the person nominated for the court express their opinion on abortion prior to being confirmed?
BYH for all the uproar about Greg Murphy’s comment on the Democratic VP selection. Did all of you forget that the DNC and Biden announced the VP would be a black woman? The problem with liberals is that they have a short memory and only hear what they like. Don’t be upset when you are reminded about what you said.
Bless our hearts? During the debate, Sen. Harris exaggerated her laughs, chuckled and grinned, grimaced, rolled her eyes, giggled and was generally disrespectful. Vice President Pence was generally calm and presidential. President Trump could take a lesson from the vice president.
Bless those gullible hearts believing Trump’s opponents have documented 20,000 lies. You likely also believe Obama was scandal-free; you would keep your doctor and save $2,500; Trump (not Hillary’s DNC) colluded with Russia; Hillary’s deleted emails were about yoga; Hunter did nothing wrong; a Biden vote isn’t for banning fracking, firearms and private health care; Antifa is an idea; the riots have been peaceful; Hillary’s election was 98 percent assured; and Biden’s chances are better.
BYH MAGAs. If you are tired of the restrictions, start wearing your masks.
