Bless my heart. I am retired living on Social Security, which I paid for 50 years. I happened to be talking to a man at my doctor’s office who is being treated for the same condition as mine. When I asked what he was taking, turns out it is the same medication as I am on. Mine is a generic, his is the name brand. He told me that Medicaid provides only the best.
A mural is a picture. A message or acronym painted on a wall, street, parking lot, etc., is not a mural. Stop asking City Council to approve a mural when you want to print a message. Technically, you want to print a message, which is graffiti.
Someone needs to remind the local TV station that they are in Pitt County. BYH. You do way too many stories about things happening in Onslow and Carteret county and even further away. Toilets backing up in Moyock in Currituck County on the Virginia border? Isn’t there something more relevant here to report on?
Bless your hearts to anyone looking for credit from Suddenlink on system outages. You should address your letters of concern to the Easter Bunny or Santa Claus. You will have a better chance with them than you will from customer service.
BYH, love full. Love is the one thing that the more you give away, the more you have.
RIP EVH.
Why were the regular banks and post offices closed on Columbus Day? The left wingers have taken down paintings, books from libraries, and destroyed statutes of Columbus. Poor old Columbus!
Every voter should watch the Supreme Court nomination hearings. You will get a first hand view of what a worthless lot the Democrats really are. Righteous hypocrites at their best.
The Democrats need to stop lying and saying that Obamacare is affordable for everyone. It is based on your income and the government pays the rest. I make less than $25,000 per year, have a pre-existing condition and my premiums would be over $1,100 per month, with a very high deductible. It is just another government give away program that your taxes pay for.
Sigh. I miss car commercials.
BYH to the PCS teacher bashing Betsy. I wasn’t aware she had eight votes when it came down to decisions. I’m guessing you don’t teach civics/economics.
Bless our hearts! Donald Trump, who claims to be for law and order, is making the job of law enforcement so much harder every day. His words inciting homegrown terrorist groups to “stand back and stand by” are leading to a violent period before and potentially after the election. Look at what happened in Michigan! Our people in blue need support in standing up to these hateful groups who want to further divide America.
