I work in Raleigh at a statewide bank. During the day, our members wane between friendly and outright rude. When I work after operating hours, eastern North Carolina numbers perk me up. They are the most friendly, from Kinston to Greenville to New Bern, Columbia and Washington. Every town in-between. I can have an actual conversation and find out what they need help with, instead of a droll response.
When the Dollar Tree starts charging more than a dollar then things are getting bad. Will they spend all that money to change their name? How about the “Biden Dollar Store?” A Biden Dollar is any amount over the dollar that you think you are paying. If food prices keep rising the Democrats will be the only ones to afford red meat and espresso coffee. Is Hillary still available?
BYH football whiners. Lighten up. We got our three wins out of the way early this season. Let’s relax and let the armchair coaching begin!
Bless our collective hearts. We have become a country of whiners, moaners and discontents. We all expect constant attention and have no sense of self reliance. We are unable to control our own actions. We depend on others for steady reinforcement for our bad decisions. We are spoiled, lazy, and generally misinformed.
Wow. Look in the mirror.
Anyone else find it ironic and hypocritical that everyone who traveled to a summit on global warming and coastal flooding did so in a gas guzzling, air-polluting, oil-using car or truck? Greenville, we have a problem and it is us, bless our hearts!
BYH to all the people who litter on Allen Road. Contractors can pick up the trash and cut the grass and the very next day trash is in the ditch from one end to the other. No one ever gets fined, yet there are two signs posted on this road.
BYH to students and employees on ECU medical campus. Between the Vidant employees and police speeding through the medical campus and running stop signs it is a wonder no one has been hit. Be on the lookout because sooner or later it is going to happen. Never seen ECU police speed through the campus like Vidant police officers do.
Bless the hearts of those who want Lt. Gov. Robinson to run for governor. Not only did he call the LBGTQ community “filth,” he has a history of anti-Semitic comments, he has filed for bankruptcy three times and used $5,000 in campaign funds to purchase clothes for his wife. Yeah, he’s JUST what North Carolina needs. He gave one fiery speech about gun control and suddenly he’s qualified for governor. SMH.
BYH. Andy’s grill in Ayden on Lee Street has the best steak and cheese subs around!
Send contributions using the submission form on reflector.com, by emailing blessyourheart@reflector.com or calling 329-9564.