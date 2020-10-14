BYH news media. Isn’t it ironic that a day after President Trump says he’s likely to be immune to COVID-19, they come out with a report that some unknown person contracted the disease a second time? Question is, who’s behind the curtain pulling the strings?
With dozens of methods for birth control available to every woman in the country, what is it that makes abortion the overarching issue for all Democrats?
To you folks who steal signs of Biden in our neighborhood you are despicable, definitely sad Trumpers. FYI it is a showing of the lack of character you are following.
It is a proven fact that shredded socialist (Democratic) political signs when tilled into garden soil has the same value as high grade bull manure.
BYH, Dove chocolate tastes a lot better than their soap.
BYH to the recovery from Making America Great Again: largest deficit ever, largest trade deficit in 50 years, 12 million unemployed and growing by 800,000 a month, 210,000 dead because of terrible leadership, no vaccine, failed foreign policy, and turning on his buddy China where his family has multiple business. Don’t forget his lies that can be documented by his own mouth or Tweets. Guess he is a proud boy.
Is it true that the Democrats will have psychiatrists available at the polls to assure people who vote for Democratic candidates that they are not insane?
BMH, all those MAGA hat wearers who will be in Greenville at PGV are instructed to wear masks. LOL, they refuse to wear one in stores and businesses who require them. Oh well let’s see how that social distancing works out. BTW, be prepared for a spike in positive COVID-19 numbers.
BYH. Let’s see if the MD wears a mask around Trump.
Bless your hearts to all the gullible socialists who believe that the Democrats can pay for all the things they promise with a tax increase only on business and the wealthy. In fact both federal and state taxes will have to increase significantly for everyone. You may be able to tax Santa Claus, the Easter Bunny and the Tooth Fairy to cover the cost.
BYH to Roy Cooper, your newest political ad indicates that as governor you will expand Medicaid to half a million North Carolinians. Well sir, aren’t you already governor?
Please do not vote for Joe Biden just because you hate Donald Trump. Biden will lead this country to a place of no return, with total government control. The Democrats will make sure we have a one-party system and that is not good for any country. Look at world history. Donald Trump, for all of his flaws, will at least keep our way of life intact, and different people will run in 2024.
