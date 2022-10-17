Bless Your Heart

 Bobby Burns/The Daily Reflector

It is amazing how many people are driven into a frenzy by something not true. All you bleeding heart whiners should check the facts before you go off the deep end. You can trust about 1% of what you read on social media to be complete, truthful and accurate. For the main stream media, you can trust about 3%. Not much to be said for honesty and integrity in the media. Same for politicians.

Abortions in North Carolina are allowed up to 20 weeks. Like with most media hype, I assumed that abortions were now banned. Following the end of Roe v Wade, state law banned abortions after 20 weeks of pregnancy (a reduction of six days from the old law). It seems that since the media is controlled by progressives, another issue is misreported. Is it too much to expect for the media to report the entire truth?


