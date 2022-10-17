It is amazing how many people are driven into a frenzy by something not true. All you bleeding heart whiners should check the facts before you go off the deep end. You can trust about 1% of what you read on social media to be complete, truthful and accurate. For the main stream media, you can trust about 3%. Not much to be said for honesty and integrity in the media. Same for politicians.
Abortions in North Carolina are allowed up to 20 weeks. Like with most media hype, I assumed that abortions were now banned. Following the end of Roe v Wade, state law banned abortions after 20 weeks of pregnancy (a reduction of six days from the old law). It seems that since the media is controlled by progressives, another issue is misreported. Is it too much to expect for the media to report the entire truth?
If justice will prevail, Trump will be in jail.
BYH Joe, I am retired and living off of social security but an 8.5 percent Social Security increase is not going to change my mind to vote for Democrats. Good way to maybe get the Democrats votes just days before the election because the only thing that you could campaign on was abortion. Now if you had given me a 25 percent Social Security increase, I may have thought about voting for a Democrat.
BOH, did the mayor and City Council get defensive when confronted by the news of the Compute North bankruptcy or what? Don't shoot the messenger. Why are the City of Greenville and GUC listed as creditors on its Texas bankruptcy petition? Will you reconsider the hastily-enacted special zoning rules you pushed through to accommodate them or be more discerning about attracting/incentivizing businesses in the future?
Bless your heart Councilwoman Blackburn for using the public forum of a City Council meeting to grandstand without fact-checking first. We expect more from our elected officials.
Mass shooting in Raleigh. Thoughts and prayers, bla-bla-bla. Just the price of freedom folks. Nothing we can do. Bless our Hearts
Bless the hearts of the good people in Raleigh that were killed for no reason. The Democrats say that something has to be done. How about quit allowing criminals to do whatever they want with no penalties? Let our brave police officers do their job and prosecute the bad guys.
BYH Tim Reeder. The state GOP’s latest scurrilous anti-Farkas mailings emphasize that they are “not authorized by any candidate or candidate committee.” Sorry, doctor, but you have to share the blame for such a sleazy campaign, even if your party tries to deny it.
BYH. Does anyone long for the time that truth, ethics, and morality will come back to this country? They sure are not evident now.
If being a Christian means being miserable to people different from you then my brother I guess I will see you in hell.
Seems to me that anyone over 14 years old, arrested for premeditated murder, should be tried as an adult.
BYH, if you are a voter who depends on Medicare, Medicaid or Social Security (including disability), then you'd be a fool or a hypocrite to vote Republican, the party that seeks to sunset and privatize those programs.
BYH to all the people running for office. But nowhere has anyone mentioned anything about gun control. Don't blame them, some "gun-toting idiot" might shoot them.
BYH to women wearing jewelry. A tasteful pair of earrings is always, well, in good taste. A nose ring and matching eyebrow stud, not so much.