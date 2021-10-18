BYH how much of our tax money has been wasted on commercials for vaccines? Unless you have been living in a cave in Afghanistan you know about the vaccine and that it is available. The commercials will not change any one's mind that has not gotten one. So the government is now resorting to using force.
BYH, after the election you printed an opinion by one of your readers that the Democrats had just elected a group of the most incompetent politicians ever. Events have shown that was spot on. There is an old saying, "You can fool some of the people part of the time, some of the people all the time, but you can't fool all the people all the time." Hope we get it right in 2022/24.
BYH, love fiercely, because this all ends.
BYH: "Judge nothing, you will be happy. Forgive everything, you will be happier. Love everything, you will be happiest." Jack Kerouac
A dubious BYH on Sunday complaining of Biden's lack of press conferences. Trump held the all-time record of over 300 days without a press conference, and his last press secretary held zero press briefings the whole time she was there, over eight months. Are all Republicans hypocrites? Trump had one press conference his first year, but sure, complain about Biden. You have years more to complain, your anguish is music to our ears.
BYH Greg Murphy. You love to bash our president with broken theories. No, trickle down economics doesn't work. And you have to tax the wealthy to decrease the current excessive income inequality. This level of inequality has been shown to be harmful to the nation. It's the worst in 40 years.
Regarding the Republican business roundtable event: Republicans don't like anything related to Biden or Democrats in general? You've got to be kidding me! What's next, you'll report that water is wet? I would actually consider Republicans' opinions if their entire platform was anything more than constantly shouting about how "democrats are ruining the country" while obstructing anything that's not extreme right wing. Bless their simple-minded hearts.
Bless your heart to Biden and the Dimocrats for dumping the police and hiring IRS agents. Ignore law breakers and make sure everyone pays their taxes. Big Brother is watching all of us. Need money to support all the wasteful spending.
BOH. If Coach Grunden had to resign for past emails, the lieutenant governor should follow suit. All's equal in hate and disrespect.
I'm glad Lt. Gov. Robinson is standing up to these "filth pushers."
I always thought our presidents lived at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue in Washington, D.C. However, I believe Biden lives in Never Never Land at Disney! Does even have a clue about what’s really going on or is he is just a puppet for whoever has a bug in his ear? I’m disgusted.
Why oh why do we all permit the systemic discrimination against poor people who try to get to home, school or work by walking? Just look at the dangerous design of the intersections on Memorial Drive, Greenville Boulevard, Fire Tower Road, Regency Boulevard, etc. How do we expect people to cross these roads are remain alive? BYH for these dangerous and deadly designs!
