BYH to the driver of the truck that pushed over the cyclist and almost ran him over on Evans Street. All of us in cars behind you saw how much of a bully of a driver you are just to get ahead eight feet. So you swerve into the cyclist so close that he had to slap your truck with his hand to stay alive. You should not have a license for driving that way.
BMH, after a trip to Nags Head I know what heaven is like. Think I went through 18 consecutive green lights. Meanwhile back here, the lil’ red devil stares at me at EVERY intersection. Remind me again, why is it called Greenville?
BYH, everything happens for a reason. Sometimes the reason is that you’re stupid and make bad choices.
Remember a number of years ago when frozen yogurt stores popped up all over town, how strange that was? They eventually disappeared, then it was empty mattress stores on every corner. Now it is car washes. Really odd. Greenville is more than ready for some meaningful businesses to patronize. What will it take?
BYH NCDOT and the city of Greenville. Two people get killed by drivers while riding on Memorial Drive this year and still nothing is done to make the roads any safer for anyone walking or riding. How many more lives do we need to lose?
Yes, Virginia, our ancestors did enslave people. And they did treat them rather badly. We can remember our ancestors as good people in other ways, but we must not compound their sins as slavers by denying a raised voice to the offspring of their human victims.
BYH to all of those driving the dangerous squatted trucks on our roads. Your time is limited to squat before you can lose your license for a year. Desquat before December and make our roads safe(r) again.
I am on a neighborhood email group. Someone posted that their cat liked to roam and that dog owners should train their dogs not to attack cats that come into the yard. Not too sure how to train the dog not to attack cats. And not too sure about letting cats roam. I have no pets. My wife does not like cats, dogs or men.
Why in the world are we thinking of allowing more and more people into a small space off 10th Street when the widening of Portertown and Fire Tower roads has been put off for so many years. Bill Clark’s 400 homes toward Simpson will be another burden. Portertown Road is starting to resemble a goat path as it is!
Reports say the Dollar Tree will start selling things for more than a buck. I love the Dollar Tree cause it stretches my wallet. Don’t raise the price of those chocolate mint “Girl Scout” cookies. What a great deal for a dollar.
