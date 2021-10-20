I’ve lived in Greenville for over 40 years. And loved it here. However, fellow citizens, we have a problem. Our city is filthy. All over the city, you see litter and trash. As fast as it’s cleaned up, the next day, you see fresh litter and trash lying around. It’s clearly out of hand. Has anyone else noticed?
BYH, I’m writing a book of all the things I should be doing with my life, I call it an ought-to biography.
Great that Greenville adds yet another park to our city but when are they going to get serious about making sure that there is safe access for all to the parks? Bless the city’s heart but look at the lack of handicapped accessible sidewalks to the parking area at the bridge. Try crossing the road to get to the park on Stantonsburg Road in a wheelchair. Wildwood? Cross 264? Walk, ride or roll there?
BYH ECU and Greenville city officials because all of the cool kids in Kinston get to ride electric Bird scooters and we still do not have any here. Farmville and Greenville had Lime Bikes for a hot second before ECU’s ban made us the laughingstock of Raleigh. Why can’t we get a scooter company in town? It will free up hundreds of parking spaces for those SUV tanks and other gas guzzlers.
BYH City of Greenville. We’ve had several car jackings: a Fed Ex truck, ambulance and a BMW. Can you please offer the criminals driving lessons so they don’t wreck the vehicles they are stealing? They need to just drive off calmly. They are causing too much property damage. Greenville police don’t chase them. They are gonna run out of gas or just drive to a convenience store for beer and cigarettes.
With all the talk of doing away with parking lots downtown, where will people park who want to visit downtown and patronize those businesses? There are not enough parking places now. I do not even go downtown because of lack of parking places. I don’t patronize businesses on Dickinson for the same reason. We need more parking spaces, not less.
BYH Belk. When you have more than three people in line, that is not the time to be making small talk. Concentrate on getting the line down and processing sales. My email address is none of your business. Maybe you should open more than two registers in the whole store. No wonder people shop online. Such incredibly slow and inefficient customer service in stores.
BYH to Warren Buffett, who said, “I could end the deficit in five minutes. You just pass a law that says any time there is a deficit of more than 3 percent of GDP, all sitting members of Congress are ineligible for re-election.”