Bless my heart. Here we are, coming up on the winter flu season with COVID numbers rising. All I am hearing is wear your mask and wait for the vaccine. This winter, if we are in a building with a closed-loop HVAC system, after 30-45 minutes we are all going to be breathing each other’s breath. Not too complicated. Don’t have to wait for some study. A mask isn’t going to help much. I’m doing what I am supposed to do but I am getting tired of waiting for policymakers to start making obvious decisions.
BYH, how many of you now order more meals from take-out at restaurants? How many observe the person handling your food wearing a minimal mask? That is what I call a chin covering for it does not cover the whole nose area!
No BYH to the “Consider What You Vote For” political ad. Claiming to be a nonpartisan view of the platforms in this election, it was in fact nothing more than right-wing Trumpian rhetoric. You didn’t pull the wool over anyone’s eyes. Disgusting!
BYH to the bishop I just saw in a TV ad endorsing a political candidate. Religions and religious properties are tax-exempt in order to preserve the separation of state and religion. Are you willing to give up your tax exemption in order to engage in political statements?
So if the federal government provides a free college education then I’m thinking they will set the curriculum. Then a free college education will be propaganda for the political party in office during the time you are in college. Will free college have entrance requirements? Graduation requirements? Will the professors be mail carriers?
Which one of the candidates wants to crack down hard on drunk driving? That is the one I will vote for. Or are all the candidates already beholden to the liquor lobby? If society allowed me to pass judgment, I can assure drunken driving would become something only mentioned in history books.
Bless the heart of all those suffering servants whose purpose in life is to keep the peace. Sorry, but keeping the peace is a mug’s game. The peace will be kept and you will end up as a victim of the wheel of life. Give it up. Speak your mind. Stand up to the bullies! This message brought to you by one who has been beaten down.
First day of early voting, it was a nice atmosphere until we met the poll boss at Keene Park. He was the only one not wearing a mask. In fact, he told us that people didn’t have to wear one. He was very angry about the masks. He physically threatened anyone who tried to make him wear a mask. Why is he assigned to work with the public and make trouble? Unhelpful.
Send contributions using the submission form on reflector.com, by emailing to blessyourheart@reflector.com or calling 329-9564.