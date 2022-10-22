BYH to the person that submitted a BYH wanting to know what Republicans would do about the economy if they get back in control. It is very simple. The only thing that would have to be done is to go back to the Trump policies. Under the Trump policies, the U.S. was oil independent and exported oil to other countries. Oil and natural gas drive the economy. Very simple solution!
Bless our hearts and the political ads we must put up with. There’s one where a woman sits calmly by her computer, explaining to us that two particular judges have not cracked down hard enough on convicted sexual offenders by tracking them. In the final scene, the woman’s little girl heads out the door to go trick-or-treating with a friend. “Bye, Mom,” she says. Shouldn’t mom go with her?
BYH to the progressive who wants to know what conservatives should do to get relief from rampant inflation. Step 1 is to get rid of high-rolling, free-spending left-wing libs. Step two is to get people to work and off the government dole. Step 3 would be to defund high-rolling colleges and universities. Get them off the government dole and learn to survive without major government support.
BOH, 90 percent of the Alaskan snow crab population has been wiped out in about a three-year span. Cause? Warming ocean water. Some might say “who cares?” But even a fool pays attention when the canary in the coal mine dies.
“People care more here” is a lot more endearing than “Minds. Hearts. Purpose”
BYH, figure this one out. The sentence “I am lying” is known as the liar’s paradox because if it is a true statement, then it is not a lie. And it cannot be a false statement, because that would make it a true statement. Fun with words!
Great job to the Future Farmers of America for their political candidate forum in Farmville. Very impressive. Too bad just one candidate for county commissioner was the only one who failed to show up. His empty seat said a lot about his commitment and responsibility. Well done, FFA, well done!
How interesting that Greenville Mayor Connelly and Councilman Bell are now scolding any criticism of Compute North and the decisions that lured the company to Greenville. The reason there were only 30 opponents in attendance at the council meeting that approved Compute North was because of the then-surging number of COVID-19 cases (so said the mayor who canceled it despite the dozens of protestors outside City Hall). Another reason was that you rushed the decision.
Bless my weary heart. Between the political ads and the Camp Lejeune water, I have become very stressed. Is there any compensation that I can get for my condition?