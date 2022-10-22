Bless Your Heart

Bless Your Heart

 Bobby Burns/The Daily Reflector

BYH to the person that submitted a BYH wanting to know what Republicans would do about the economy if they get back in control. It is very simple. The only thing that would have to be done is to go back to the Trump policies. Under the Trump policies, the U.S. was oil independent and exported oil to other countries. Oil and natural gas drive the economy. Very simple solution!

Bless our hearts and the political ads we must put up with. There’s one where a woman sits calmly by her computer, explaining to us that two particular judges have not cracked down hard enough on convicted sexual offenders by tracking them. In the final scene, the woman’s little girl heads out the door to go trick-or-treating with a friend. “Bye, Mom,” she says. Shouldn’t mom go with her?


Contact Bobby Burns at baburns@reflector.com and 329.9572.