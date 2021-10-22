Seems to me that this ECU conference realignment is taking us backward. Giving up the good teams and taking on some teams of which we have never heard. Will these teams help us scratch our way out of our athletic department deficit? Or is the deficit still a taboo subject? Wish I could hide my indiscretions that well. Are we starting over? Oh well, Arrrgh. Argonaut. “Honey, is supper ready yet?”
Those who call others “sheep” for being part of a group with different beliefs should probably note that they too are part of a flock following their own shepherd. Bless their woolen hearts.
Bless our hearts to all who would like to take the flu shot. Unlike the COVID shot, they are not free. There are some of us who would very much like to take the flu shot, but without medical insurance, we can’t.
BYH, I think this is a great time for America to open its abandoned factories and get off the Made in China wagon. We can make our own stuff, including medicine.
BYH, save the business cards of people you don’t like. If you ever hit a parked car you can write “sorry” on the back of one and leave it on their windshield. Follow me for more helpful hints.
BYH to ECU Chorale and Concert Choir for an absolutely wonderful concert Monday night. Beautiful voices and so good to be back in the audience enjoying a live performance.
A maybe computer server gets paused because of possible noise but the constant noise from the railroad switching gets ignored by county planners and leaders for years and years. The rail cars and the ever widening highways’ noise is destroying us and yet nothing is done. Bless their hearts, but with all of the car and railroad noise they seem to be deaf to our concerns.
BYH to the new shipping container food park being built on the corner of Dickinson Avenue and Reade Circle. It would be great to see shipping container units as apartments that are affordable for young professionals on Dickinson Avenue.
If the cryptocurrency mining operation doesn’t make it in the county, they could build in the Greenville city limits if they can find enough land. City council approves everything for developers.
I just saw that the sorry county commissioners voted to ban legally concealed firearms from county property. Let this serve as notice, I will refuse to pay county taxes until the court case about this violation of Second Amendment rights is adjudicated. Maybe if the commissioners would quit going against the citizens, they wouldn’t be so afraid of the voters. Election time is coming. We won’t forget.
