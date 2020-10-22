BYH to the individual who wonders what else people will receive when Democrats win in November. They will get their Democracy back.
Bless your heart, Greenville. How about an “All Lives Do Matter Indeed” street mural somewhere so that folks of all skin colors feel welcome?
BYH, cover your whole entire nose area with your mask. Appreciate business places that have managers who enforce that for employees and customers. It’s not a chin-mouth covering. It helps prevent the spread of aerosol droplets that may hurt you.
BYH to the young gentlemen charged with attempted murder. Taking potshots at the police was probably not the best choice. I have my doubts that it will convince many that black lives matter.
BYH to Greg Murphy. What sort of politician comes out and openly tells the truth? Joe Biden stated that he would choose a black woman as his running mate. That is exactly what he did.
BYH to Senate candidate Cal Cunningham. I never knew until two weeks ago that you were related to former Sen. John Edwards. I say this because you have very similar social backgrounds. Sen. Edwards had some extramarital affairs also.
BYH to the voter who went to an early voting site and found the poll workers “calm, friendly and professional” and said that the workers should be insulted when the president says this year’s election will be a “fraud,” a “sham” and “rigged” because he is insinuating poll workers across the U.S. are incompetent or dishonest. As a poll worker over many years, I was not insulted because I knew the president was not talking about me or my co-workers. More likely it would be the State Board of Elections changing the rules (or easing rules) that will encourage fraud.
How would the general public feel if white artists wanted to paint White Lives Do Matter, or Baby Lives Do Matter, or Police Lives Do Matter on the street? How in the world does this make us more friendly to certain groups or more accepting? It only makes more problems if we cower down to this. We all are lives that matter. No bless your hearts City Council if you make this mistake.
All these ECU football fans say the team is “rebuilding.” Seems like this building project is taking a long time. Rome was not built in a day but I think they dug the footings before 4 or 5 years. Is the sheetrock ready to be hung? Can the wife start picking out carpet?
BYH to the shirtless gentlemen who had nothing better to do than heckle the husband of our future vice president. Boys, momma done raised a fool and she’s finally going to realize it when she sees your picture in the paper.
