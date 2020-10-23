Bless your hearts for most political ads. Most are a gross distortion of the truth. Many quote editorials and letters to the editor from some newspaper and print it as fact. Many people believe what they see in the papers and media news as the gospel. Letters to the editor and editorials are opinions which may be based in fact, but more often are based on the bias of the writer.
BYH to the church in Grimesland with the political signs on church property urging folks to vote for one particular candidate. What happened to the separation of church and state. Do you only have to abide by the law when it is convenient for you? The laws are made for everyone.
We fired Coach Ruff for going 5-7. Wish we could get back to five wins a year. I know we got some smart people up there in the Ivy Tower but hopefully their plan will become clear to the ignorant fans. Or maybe winning football games is no longer the goal of modern-day athletic competition? The real threat is that we are running out of excuses.
Health professionals say to eat more fish. Have you seen the price of fish lately? After paying the doctor bills I can’t even afford the bait. And nowadays fishing regulations have the daily catch so low it does not even pay to get the pole out and upset the wife. She hates me going fishing and she hates me staying home. That is true love I think.
Bless our hearts. Our country was built by people who worked and paid for their belongings with the pay they earned for their jobs. Our country will be destroyed by the people who expect lifelong handouts and believe that working people should support their every desire. Politicians who pander for freeloader votes are the worst of the lot.
I was in line to vote at 7:45 a.m. Got out at 8:15 a.m. Nothing to it. Very pleasant except for a couple of ill poll workers. Maybe they did not think I was going to vote for their candidate. Do I look that obvious? My wife says that I am sneaky but evidently I did not fool them.
I see where ECU has formed yet another committee to target the loss of income due to COVID. One thing that sticks in my feeble mind is that a way forward would be to offer a degree that might get you a job rather than offering all these programs not based in reality. I realize that these mystic programs are good for cocktail party talk but can you make a living?
Bless your heart, lady in the ad paid for by Mitch McConnell’s PAC. If character is an issue for you, I suppose you’ll vote against the president who had to pay off the porn star he cheated on his wife with.
