I look forward to Biden's presidency. Free health care, free medicine, free college, increased pay, increased social security, COVID eliminated, climate change reversed. All this done with lower taxes on working people. Businesses and the wealthy forced to pay their share and my share. I am waiting for a cure for cancer, heart disease, etc. I could use a free car and gas and lower utility bills. Life will be like heaven on earth.
Now they are all over poor ol' Hunter Biden for running a few lines of coke. Once we legalize all drugs, Hunter will be a role model. Allow each person the right to choose their drug of choice. Whose business is it if I choose to smoke a little dope? Live free and do your own thing. Freedom is all about choice!
BMH. Just heard Tony Bubulinski — Hunter Biden's business partner — speak about Joe Biden's business dealings on the "big guy" and money laundering. MSNBC, NBC, CBS, ABC and CNN haven't even mentioned the Biden family and their efforts to sell their name to China for money. What would we do without FOX News? (Don't answer that.)
BYH read the Daily Reflector newspaper, watch CBS NBC, ABC and PBS, and they all say pretty much the same thing (real news). Then watch Fox news and you would think it's about a different county. Fox started as entertainment TV, and they're not real good at that, either. Fox is Fake news. Shut them off.
BYH, you know what? Vasectomies are reversible. Why not just make all men get them? And when they are ready to be fathers they can undo them. What's that? It's not right to legislate men's bodies like that?
About the woman who put the biased poll on "what party you might belong to" on a full page of the DR, and accompanied it with a letter to the editor, and the DR printed it. I googled the group who wrote it: "Unknown." Bless the hearts of those with money and those who accept it.
No BYH, Republicans can stomach affairs with porn stars, non-stop lying, confessions of sexual aggression, profanity, greed, vulgarity, 19 claims of sexual assault and FBI investigations but could not handle Obama being black.
Well BMH. I admit it, I was wrong. I said that if the 2nd Amendment falls then the 1st Amendment would be the next to fall. The 1st amendment was the first to fall. The rest of the Constitution will come tumbling down. Thank you Democrats and the complicit media for actively destroying our country.
If Cal Cunningham’s wife and children can’t trust him, what makes you think you can?
BYH: Concerned about Cal's dalliances? Here's a Trumpist "watabout" response. What about Trump's many proven indiscretions. For one of which he is an unindicted co-conspirator. Why do you think he wants to keep all of his enablers around in order to cling to the presidency? Once he's out, our taxes will be supporting him in the Big House as opposed to the White House.
Bless your heart to all Democrats. Remember vote early and vote often.
BYH, if your path demands you walk through hell, walk as if you own the place.
Bless the hearts of the doctors running for office this election cycle. If you don’t stand up for science and for positive public health messages than I have ZERO respect for you. Please put the health of your patients and possible constituents above loyalty to Trump.
BYH to everyone having to sit through these blonde Karen political ads.
BYH. Thanks Sarge, you finally mowed your yard. Still looks like .... a mess but it's an improvement from your med student neighbor. What did this neighborhood do to you two to warrant such blatant disrespect? Just wondering.
BYH In the end it will be the common man and woman that will vote, carry the biggest tax burden and heal this country's division. With you, it's possible, without you it will never happen. guaranteed!
Bless his heart. Word is out that after Biden is elected he will appoint Donald Trump as ambassador to North Korea.
Never would have thought I'd be happy to see a lawyer commercial
BMH, I wonder what happened to the fair and free press?
Another TV story tonight about the 'educated idiots' at our university. Bless their hearts, why did they not look at the apartment before they rented it. If it was dirty get some soap and water and clean it up, or are they waiting for their mom to come and clean like at home?
BYH: I voted, today, and I am proud that I voted all Republicans. God save the USA. Keep America a great nation.
OK Joe, you say If you win, we will return back to the Obama days of illegal immigration. You mean putting children back in cages? Bless your corrupt heart.
Bless our hearts. People don't leave bad jobs...they leave because of bad bosses, poor management, who don't appreciate their value.
BYH to the Democratic Party, why are you so obsessed with controlling the poor and socially disadvantaged? It's been the same song and dance since the 60s, just different faces. Why do you think you have the right to control every aspect of their lives? Instead of teaching people to live off of handouts, teach them to believe and live for themselves and not your campaign promises.
BYH Ben Sasse, John Cornyn and even Mitch McConnell, who seem to be trying to distance themselves from Trump. But we are not going to let them. They're going to know what it's like to have to carry something to term, even if it threatens their existence.
Bless your heart to the unborn that cannot vote. But you can
Biden and Harris said they would ban fossil fuels. Then Biden said he won’t. He said he spoke to the Boilermakers Union about his environmental plan and got their endorsement. But the president of the union said that wasn’t true. They formally endorsed Trump. Biden said he had no knowledge of Hunter’s foreign business dealings. But now we find he did and the “big guy” and got his share from at least one Chinese deal.
BYH to those who think D. Trump is best to help our country. I will keep praying the Trump-Aid will wear off someday. This is not Neverneverland.
BOH. Please vote for the best man with a plan to help us return to being the United States, not the divided states. Celebrities fade fast, some not fast enough.
BYH Dan Forest. You hosted a fundraiser in your home for your biggest donor. You went to a ribbon-cutting at his new office. Did you say goodbye when he headed to Federal prison today for attempted bribery of a public official?
BYH to President Trump for rebuilding our military. Our country is very vulnerable now due to COVID-19, poor economy and riot unrest aimed at the U.S. All current military and veterans should be proud. USMC Ret.
Progressive ideology is the improvement of human nature through the enlightened application of regulations, incentives, and punishments; harnessing the power of the federal government to improve the individual and transform society. TRANSLATION: progressives think they know what is better for you than you do and have the right to force it on you.
Bless my heart, whenever I hear a Tillis ad about Cal I just change the name to Trump.
Because Trunp said a military person was a scum and dirtbag, it doesn't mean he includes all military people. As a Marine, I have told several that they were scum or dirtbags. In any group of people, there are some that stick out for special recognition. Anyone who says differently is not all there.
BYH America, if you are going to complain about a Supreme Court nominee's religion because you are worried it will interfere with her decisions but say nothing about Radhida Tlaib or Ilhan Omar being a member of what is considered by many a violent jihadist religion and their religion is affecting their votes, then you really aren’t concerned, you just want to bash someone who actually lives her values. Try it sometime.
BYH Republicans. Now that you've decided marital affairs are a problem, I assume you're ready to ditch Trump. He cheated on wife No. 1 with No. 2 and on No. 2 with No. 3. He paid two women off to keep them quiet in 2016 and close to 20 more have surfaced. Then there is the grabbing women comment and sightseeing tours in the Miss America dressing rooms. Not a problem?
While voting today at the early voting site on County Home Road everyone was wearing a mask and practicing social distancing except for two campaign workers in front of the building. One of the ladies had a Trump shirt on and the other had a Perrin Jones shirt on. With the ongoing pandemic, I was surprised that Perrin Jones would allow one of his workers to not follow the rules. BYH
Dr. Scott Atlas is a neuroradiologist. In any court of law in this country, he would not be a medical expert on infectious diseases like COVID-19. So, how does he get to be the White House expert advisor on the pandemic?
Bless Your Heart to the poll worker at the Alice Keene Center not wearing a mask and greeting voters. You are endangering your health and voters. Fortunately, almost all the voters were wearing masks but you are in a high exposure area. It is just a matter of time until you get COVID and pass it on to a voter. I appreciate all the poll workers but don't risk your co-workers or voter's health!
Read IRS Code Rules 501(C)(3) regarding a church or minister engaging in partisan political campaign activities, which are forbidden in a tax-exempt religious institution, and listen to Rev. Barbour, Jessie Jackson, Al Sharpton and others promote their Democratic agenda even in the church itself. Not supposed to happen in a religious organization without losing its tax-exempt status. Will that ever happen? This law should be enforced, but it won't be.
Bless your heart Rev. Barber. Doing a protest at a polling place is a pure act of voter suppression. What a hypocrite. Doing the very thing you are protesting against.
It's shameful when people reward and vote for a man who had affairs and lied but will turn against a man because he didn't wear a mask. It's a shame when a Christian says they will vote for Biden but yet they are condoning the killing of babies or are good with God being removed from the USA. Know what you are voting for. This is not your Daddy's Democratic party.
Bless your hearts to Democrat politicians. Once elected, your brains go dead and you vote the direction given to you by the DNC. A vote for a Democrat is a vote for the DNC and George Soros. Anyone so feeble-minded enough to believe the scare tactics of the Democrats deserve free psychiatric care.
BYH for the Biden ad where he "works across the aisle." What a lie. No Democrat has worked across the aisle in the last 12 years.
BYH to those complaining about Greg Murphy. Joe Biden clearly stated that he was going to pick a black female for a running mate, therefore Harris was picked because of her color and gender. It is not that hard to understand if you look at the words and understand them.
BYH WITN news. Just before a commercial break early this morning, your PGV camera once again showed a dark, mismanaged, empty airport and parking lot. Is that what viewers want to see while having coffee?
Bless my heart. I voted today and made a special point to NOT vote for anyone named Joe, Cal, Roy, Don or Kandie.
Bless your Heart to the poll worker at the Keene Center not wearing a mask described in another post. I saw him too and saw him lick his fingers as he counted ballots. He apparently does not care about his own health but he is endangering his coworkers and voters. He is there in an official capacity so he should not have a choice. He should wear a mask or be removed.
BYH, President Trump. You say you may leave the country if you lose the election. Let me suggest two countries. You love Putin so Russia would be a good choice. Also, Kim Jong-un writes you love letters so may North Korea? Best part, neither has extradition! Safe travels.
Send contributions using the submission form on reflector.com, by emailing to blessyourheart@reflector.com or calling 329-9564.