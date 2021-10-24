BYH to folks talking about socialism. Current policies that allow companies not to pay employees a living wage or give them health benefits and retirement create the need for socialist programs. Keep voting for people that keep rewarding the rich. You will keep being taxed for socialist programs.
Bless your heart, ECU. You can't recruit students these days based only on the quality of your excellent programs. Without mountains, beaches or a big city vibe how are you to compete? I suggest you plant palm trees across the campus — several hardy varieties do well here — and tout the proximity of Greenville to the ocean. You can't build a mountain, but the beach is within reach (maybe that should be your slogan).
BYH to our men and women of law enforcement. Our officers are given a gun for protection, and a bullet proof vest to save their lives from being shot. They are given body cameras to protect them from law suits. Why then do they refuse to take the COVID-19 shots that will protect their lives, and others from death? How stupid is this. Mandate, no, but shots, yes. They should take the shots freely.
BYH to the DR headline COVID deaths continue at Vidant Medical Center: Waldrum tells chamber virus continues to be worst among unvaccinated. Will we ever get safety from this COVID if the local folks refuse to get vaccinated. I will continue to wear a mask even though I'm vaccinated with a booster. When will this end in our community? Step up and care about your community.
Bless your hearts politicians. The sooner conservatives learn that you cannot legislate morality and the liberals, progressives learn that you cannot legislate respect, the better off we will all be.
Bless Your Heart to everyone who wants to give the teachers credit for raising their children. I raised, clothed, fed and put a roof over my own child's head. The way I see it is teachers did their job like any other state employee. They asked for the job, the job did not ask for them. Treat all state employees fairly; we have families too.
BYH Japan for having routinely below 100 cases of COVID over 11 months. Must be the mask wearing. I was in Tokyo in 1998 and everyone was wearing mask and gloves then. It's not rocket science people.
Bless the hearts of the Pitt County commissioners at last night’s meeting. You have given me a swift lesson in just how it is important to pay attention and vote in local elections. I strongly urge you to acquaint yourselves with Roberts Rules of Order at the very least if you plan to run for these positions. What an embarrassment. Listening to issues presented versus waiting to hear yourself talk would be great start.
