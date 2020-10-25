Between the election and COVID it seems all news is bad news. Is there a silver lining coming? Will the Democrats cure the ills of the world? Will Cal and his wife work it out? Will we ever have another Elvis?
Fix Medicaid before you expand it. If you do not increase the number of doctors seeing Medicaid patients, you are only bottlenecking an already broken system. Adding more people should be the last thing we do.
Once President Biden is sworn in how long will the Democrats blame Trump for Biden’s lack of progress? Will it be as long as ECU football blames Coach Ruff for their lack of progress? I think blaming others for your lack of success is a type of mental condition. Not sure what it is called because I was distracted by unruly students during whatever class was teaching that concept. The professor was bad too.
BYH to the Winterville Police Chief for taking time to listening to a complaint, while out walking the dogs. The chief ended the conversation with “Thank you, sir.” I support the blue but not the POTUS. Once again, Winterville police are setting the example of community policing.
NBYH to ECU for employees who get furloughed when ECU keeps the employees that have already retired from one job and have a steady income coming in. When the people only have one income, they get furloughed.
If we become a socialist country will we all have to wear the same clothes? And eat the same government food? At least we would be healthier because I doubt the government will spring for steak and lobster. Might not be so bad. I got plenty of old clothes that I can wear when I lose about 100 pounds.
Watched from the waiting room at the garage today as my vehicle rolled in then out 45 minutes later. Bill was for two hours labor at $90 per hour plus parts for a one-mechanic job. How do they sleep at night? Is there a garage in Greenville that charges honestly? No bless your gouging heart to you.
BYH. I’m sorry the Pirates lost, but I’m more upset about the way the media is treating the young men that did play their hearts out. They gave it their all and did a fine job. Just came up a little short. Give credit where credit is due. They didn’t lose because certain men didn’t play!
Seems to us like the media has a lot of love the Pirates, unless you include Bless Your Heart.
Thank you to whomever reviewed Nicholas Sparks new book. Now I don’t have to buy it. Just went to book store and read the last paragraph. Saved me money to buy a Starbucks!
BYH, you can’t fix stupid, but the hats make it easy to identify.
Send contributions using the submission form on reflector.com, by emailing to blessyourheart@reflector.com or calling 329-9564.