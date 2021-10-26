Why must Ayden have a “Main Street?” As best I can tell, Greenville has major streets: Fifth, Evans, Arlington, Memorial and Greenville Boulevard but no “Main Street.” Kinston’s main drags are Queen Street and Vernon Avenue. Why should Ayden have a compulsory “Main Street” instead of Third Street and Lee Street? This is a stupid proposal that should never have seen the light of day. From historic Third Street, Ayden, N.C.
BYH in-store retail. You wonder why online sales are killing brick and mortar. It is poor customer service and long lines. If someone is behind me in line, I will not take extra time of mine and theirs to give you my email address, sign up for rewards and credit cards, or provide a donation. If I want those things, I will sign up through the hundreds of emails you send me.
BYH to all the folks in retail and food service industries. Many of these businesses are short-staffed and have increased COVID-related responsibilities. Please be patient with and kind to the people showing up to work and offer them a smile and some thanks.
A true bless your heart to Lt. Chris Williams of the Winterville Police Department who listened to my concerns and empathized about the pit bull dogs running around loose in my neighborhood. You are appreciated!
Why, why, why does local leadership want more people and tourists in this area? Why when they can’t reasonably care for us already here? For pet projects and grants to friends? Try to navigate too much traffic for provided roads. Call any business, doctor, dentist, pharmacy, vet, car repair, government office, etc.: Ten minutes or more on hold cause they are too busy. You really want to make that worse? More people less service! Really? Really?
BYH to the education system and universities training new teachers. It appears that your strengths are in the area of social studies. Few teachers are trained and proficient in the areas of science and math. Watching media news indicates a serious lack of knowledge of English. Cursive a thing of the past. We should close the School of Education as such and replace it with the school of social media.
You are missing some great free entertainment if you are not following divorced couples on Facebook. They try so hard to convince their former spouse of what a great time they are having. So many wonderful fake photos. So many strained expressions. Probably would have been better to stay together and be miserable without having to fake being happy. Long married couples understand the misery and have the courage to accept it. Be strong!
