Kudos to Holly Garriott for patiently and wisely informing a suspiciously reticent Greenville City Council regarding the promotion of race relationships through art projects. Come on council, get on board, or be left behind on the wrong side of history.
Bless your heart, Greenville City Council. You do know that American Indian lives were destroyed first, long before blacks were sold by other blacks into slavery. When do I get my Indian lives matter mural?
Bless your heart Councilwoman Rose Glover. It puts a bad taste in your mouth that you can’t have a black lives matter mural that will not be painted over. The city spent millions of our tax money on a black church memorial and now you want a black lives mural. I would hope that the City Council would know there are more colors than just black.
A mural downtown sounds great but it should be for the sake of art only. It should not be the subject of any one political or religious civic belief.
Allowing anyone to paint a political or racial message on public property is inappropriate. It will cause further division. The city council should nip this in the bud or other groups will want their piece of the pie and rightly so. Keep this up and we won’t be able to see the stripes on the road.
BYH Greenville City Council, do you not believe all lives matter? How does painting a street with the message that black lives matter make the rest of your citizens feel? Are you saying Hispanic, Asian, Caucasian, American Indian and the many others don’t matter because that’s the message you will be sending.
BYH (sarcastic) to the City Council who voted themselves experts on art and as a result projects are being held up. Hmm, if I recall, sadly these folks are on the right wing which dislikes government being overbearing. Dang, they now are all experts in art and forget there is an arts committee. Oh, all these dudes probably never even took a class in art. SMDH.
BYH Mayor Connelly, your resistance to our local black artists giving expression to concerns about racial issues is not puzzling. Your public support for President Trump through the years reveals where your loyalties lie.
BYH to the efforts of Pitt County Arts Council as well as the City Council to further the Black Lives Do Matter mural along First Street. Unfortunately, it seems this movement has become political and both sides need to come up with a plan. It would better serve the Black Lives Matter movement for police, council and black community leaders to have a roundtable discussion to talk about de-escalation and calm complying.
