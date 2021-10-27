A study said the average price for new vehicles in September was $42,368. Which financing company would trust me owing them $42,368? Got to be more to this car buying business than meets the eye. Rather than being embarrassed in the credit office, I will hobble along in Old Bestie.
BYH to the drivers on 10th Street who treat the 35 mph speed limit as a suggestion for riding the Greenville roller coaster. BYH to the police who just put up a sign informing speeders that they’re speeding and don’t enforce the laws. Soon there will be more speeding crashes and deaths here and the fault will be our own.
Rising gas prices are indeed a good thing to get people to consider driving less. Fewer cars on the road and in parking lots means more spaces for the rich. Vroom, baby, vroom. Let the poor use the sidewalks until we tax their feet. BYH taxman!
This vaccine stuff is getting serious. Can my wife legally divorce me for not having the shot? Is that a valid legal reason? She ain’t got the shot but she chastises me not for getting it. My lawyer threw down his phone and now will not take my calls. Do you think one of those TV lawyers would take my case? How about if I fall in the Walmart parking lot? Take it then?
Great googly moogly, is it my imagination or is every other commercial on TV one for constipation and other digestive problems? Did we as a society have this level of problems a hundred years ago, or is modern processed/fast food tearing up our insides? If I have to hear a song about pushing through a pineapple again, I think I’ll scream! I may never eat pineapple again! BYH.
BYH to those suffering from arthritis. A TV commercial seems to indicate that it can mimic hot coal imbedded into your shoulders. Another shows large shards of glass stuck in their arms and shoulders. The third is having metal bands wrapped tightly around their arms. If I were to choose, I would go with the metal bands.
So very cool to have a local business be featured on Good Morning America. Well done Farmville — y’all are doing a great job slowly improving the quality of living there. A couple of new sidewalks, splash pad, disc golf course, cycling signs, painted murals and a whole new library — all have breathed some healthy and active life into our area. Keep up the safe, smart growth!
As you are probably aware, it is easier for a camel to go through the eye of a needle than for a rich man to enter heaven. I could not find any figures to indicate how much “rich” would be. If a figure could be determined, it would have to be adjusted for inflation.