BYH to the angry motorist from Windbrooke who does not like cyclists and chooses to ignore the mandated “change lanes to pass” laws. It is ironic in the video of you cussing out a law-abiding cyclist that you admit to speeding, passing illegally and driving dangerously. Meanwhile you’re upset for being asked to follow the law, share the road, slow down and drive carefully. Yet you complain that the drivers on Ivy are speedsters and it is dangerous.
BYH to the City of Greenville for spending $24 million on a kayak launch in a pond and trails for hiking. Two miles down the road is our only public golf course, which was a gift to the city. Bradford Creek needs additional funding. Look at the public course in Wilson. It’s great because the city funds it. Here, the driving range is weeds and dirt; tee boxes aren’t much better. It’s embarrassing for the city.
BYH to Greenville City Council. With the 10th Street and Bells Fork recent vote, you have once again shown that you have no concern for the quality of life of area citizens — only money and making your developer buddies happy.
Bless the heart of the person who thinks we live among people that are slaves today due to their addictions to drugs or gambling. These people had a choice; slaves didn’t! For the ones that get government help, it might be due to the government’s way of keeping a first, second and third class of people.
Is it just me, or is everyone pushing holidays earlier and earlier? Drove down Fire Tower and they are getting ready for Christmas trees. It’s not even Halloween!
A big bless your heart to all of our teachers! May we continue to show them lots of community support. Their jobs can be very demanding especially considering how much education they have and stress they are under. Consider a gift certificate and especially a prayer for them. From a former special ed teacher. May God bless y’all!
BYH to the broken public education system. Schools should be required to teach English (reading and writing), basic math, history as it happened (not as viewed by progressives or conservatives) and government (how it is supposed to work, what our taxes pay for, how does the tax system works — not the progressive view that everything is free and that government money is printed as wanted). Parents should take care of morality training.
Kindly explain to me what is racist about this concept: Each living, legal, identified voter is entitled to one and only one vote, in person, and no votes from other sources will be counted.