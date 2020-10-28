Give a man a fish, and you feed him for a day. Next day he wants another, then another. Teach a man to fish and he becomes a businessman, then a Republican. So you better not teach him to fish.
BYH to the constitutionalist concerned about the church property displaying political signs: Does separation of church and state mean that churches don’t have 1st Amendment free speech rights? How about during a sermon? Just asking for clarification.
BOH. The only way to eliminate racism is to stop being racist. Just stop it. And that means everyone who wants to treat people differently according to the label they hang on others. Yeah, I’m talking to you! Knock it off.
BYH to all the politicians in Washington: “Politics is the art of preventing people from taking part in affairs which properly concern them.”
BYH, the ability to speak several languages is an asset, but the ability to keep your mouth shut in any language is priceless.
BYH to the Greenville Police Department. While there is always room for improvement, you already have in place smart, sensible policies and procedures to protect citizens while safeguarding important rights. And you have enacted important community policing and emphasized de-escalation training and collaborative crisis intervention. Law enforcement is a hard job and we all benefit when the police department leadership promotes, encourages and rewards ethical, talented and well-trained officers.
BMH. My Medicare bill has not gone down at all, yet a campaign ad on TV says my bill has gone down 44 percent. Could this be yet another lie?
I really do not care who wins the presidency. The way I see it my wretched life will not change one iota. When you have been broken on the wheel of life whatever happens in the Oval Office will pass you by. Life will go on down here in the dumps. The best thing that can happen to us downtrodden is for the value menu to be expanded to include dollar fries.
BYH to the defender of On the Square in Tarboro for their political “wokeness.” Let me get this straight. It’s not OK to boycott a business where the owners are far left liberal Democrats but it’s OK for radical Democrats to smear and organize boycotts of other local businesses because they support Republican candidates? Hmmm, silence the right and cry when the right bites back. Suck it up buttercup.
What country locks down when needed, tests in large numbers, and will be the only nation in the G20 with positive growth this year? China. We don’t test enough, use minimal lockdowns and masks, and we think that works better.
Send contributions using the submission form on reflector.com, by emailing to blessyourheart@reflector.com or calling 329-9564.