BYH to the ECU Student Health COVID team trying to make unvaccinated students’ lives miserable. And to the lady I could hear fussing in the background about me — being unprofessional will get you nowhere in life. Sincerely, a tired yet determined senior who won’t give in to the messed-up ways of this world.
After Alec Baldwin carelessly shot and killed a coworker should schools teach gun safety? Probably would not take long to teach basic gun safety and that would prevent idiots from pointing a loaded weapon at anyone. Hard to believe someone could be so careless, so stupid, so uncaring about another human being.
BYH to all state employees who have not had a raise in almost three years. Teacher are not the only state employees that matter. Treat all state employees the same. All state employees matter (ASEM). From a UNC System state employee that worked all through the pandemic.
BYH to the contributor complaining about speeders all over Greenville. Please list the areas, because during my daily drives within Greenville I seem to constantly encounter drivers well below the speed limit, pausing five seconds before moving at a green light, last-second or dive bombing lane changes, and pulling out in front of me at the last second. And don’t get me started about people turning left to cross four lanes of traffic.
BYH NCDOT for just letting the bodies of slain deer lie on the side of the roads, rotting into our water supply. I counted more than a dozen decomposing bodies between here and Wilson along U.S. 264.
Hey Greenville, let’s bring back the blinker. It sits to the left of the steering wheel. We can do this! BYH.
BYH to those joking about not getting the COVID-19 vaccine. COVID is no joke and risking the lives of those around you is not a laughing matter.
To all of the speedsters flying down Ivy Road, BYH. I hope that when you crash you get treated like the NASCAR driver you seem to think you are.
If we are spending any federal tax money to support the do-not-call system, we should stop immediately. The system does not work and is a total waste of time and taxpayer money.
One thing that will become obsolete during the red meat price increase is the sell-by date. At these prices, if it looks halfway decent and does not smell too bad, it is fine for the table. Needs must and all that. Back out on the farm there were no sell-by dates. If you were hungry, you ate what was on hand. As my dad used to say, “They make penicillin from mold.” Is that right?
BYH, I googled my symptoms. Turns out I just need more guitars.
