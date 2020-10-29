I heard some football fans calling for ECU to schedule more games this season. Please no! Let us play those games we have to and move quietly into the off season. I’m not sure who we could schedule that would be an easy win. Certainly not N.C. Central. I think it is against the Bill of Rights to play a high school team. Do girls have football teams? Blame it all on COVID.
One of our U.S. Senate candidates was evidently having an extra-marital affair with another woman. Isn’t it about time we stopped this idea of monogamy? Many churches now accept gay marriage and abortion. Why not discard that old concept of monogamy and move into the 21st century? And legalize marijuana as well?
BYH Daily Reflector. How about a little fair and balanced reporting. Friday’s front page headline was “Three more die of COVID-19 in Pitt County.” Turn over one page and there were 13 obituaries of Pitt County residents who died from something other than COVID. Show us you are not a part of the MSN propaganda machine. Please publish how many county residents have died of something other than the COVID during the time same period.
Hey Pitt County Schools. Are you introducing that fake, racist program, “The 1619 Project,” to our school children?
Bless your hearts teachers, are you teaching the N.Y. Times 1619 Project? Please let The Reflector and particularly Bobby Burns know. Thanks in advance!
BYH Family Fare for having the decency to bring lower gas prices to Greenville. Thanks for bucking the greedy local gas cartel who have been screwing us over for years. No BYH to politicians who conveniently turned away from price fixing.
When you really think about it, the only people who care about you are your family. Friends love you for what you can do for them and their ego. Your family will still put up with you because you are family. Might be time to discard those shallow friends and spend time with your family. It is a hard-learned lesson.
I asked my doctor what he thought about gluten. He said he had not followed football since Ruff left.
Why is it that you “have to make a plan to vote?” No, just do what we’ve always done, go to your polling location and vote on Nov. 3. It’s not hard. You don’t even need an ID thanks to some liberal, no-name judge.
Bless your hearts to the media and FBI for protecting us from the Aloha boys, who prance around with their legal firearms. It’s too bad that the same is not said about the Antifa and BLM terrorists who are looting and burning down our cities. The FBI remains clueless and the media has been ordered to stop coverage.
