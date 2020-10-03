Now the folks at the White House are wearing masks. Hmmm, guess now they realize it is important when many in their circle have tested positive including #45. Guess it's not a hoax and, yes, masks are important to stop the spread.
Bless his heart. After “downplaying” the coronavirus for months, President Trump is now receiving state-of-the-art medical care for his infection in the comfort of the White House while simultaneously asking the Supreme Court to strip insurance coverage from 20 million Americans. Ah, to have and have not I guess.
Someday Trump will go away. It will be just like a miracle.
BYH. The president has tested positive for COVID-19. Don't worry, it's "fake news." He'll emerge from quarantine, beat his chest, declare he has defeated the China virus and tell everyone to throw away their masks; the pandemic is over. Cynical and sarcastic? In this column? ... Never.
What else can you call it other than Karma? When the person who labeled COVID-19 a "hoax" now sits at home after contracting COVID. I do hope that he and the first lady make a speedy recovery.
BYH Donald J. Trump!
OK. Now that we got that out of our systems ...
Bless your heart to Greenville’s residents who keep opining about Christ and socialism with no actual knowledge of either topic except propaganda and lies spoon-fed to them from pundits and pulpits. You selfish, self-righteous, ill-informed and over opinionated rubes are the reason we can’t have nice things, like health care and social equity. Jesus’ example is socialism in action and socialism is not a bad thing, it’s an economic policy. A tool. Much like the folks who are so scared of it.
Bless her heart, vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris is opposed to the appointment of Amy Coney Barrett's appointment to the Supreme Court because she is Catholic while running on the ticket with Joe Biden, a Catholic. Would this not be hypocrisy at its best!
No mystery in why Rep. Tillis went to Parker's for his police talks. Didn't see not one African American officer in there. Then he talked about the Democrats. All I can do is shake my head. Black folks got it bad in the U.S. and it shows. Not all black folks are as bad as people make them seem.
BYH to the inaccurate rant saying the governor wants to change the election rules on absentee ballots, it was the state election board voting 5-0 to make the change, including the two Republicans. Then the brown shirt Republican party forced them to resign. A typical fascist action by Trumpists.
BYH, the mask is off. Behold: the Republican hypocrites. Not only are they betraying everything they said when holding open Scalia's seat for well over a year, but look at their voters. Would they have given a pass to Obama if he said he and Kim Jong Un are "in love," or walked backstage to see naked 15-year-olds where men weren't allowed, or said he could grab women's (expletive deleted)? Hypocrites, all.
BYH to my favorite new bumper sticker: Biden/And the Woman Who Made Brett Kavanaugh Cry 2020.
BYH, herd immunity will eventually kill millions. Trump thinks that's just fine. Where's the sign that say's "Get your COVID here?" He should be the first in line.
BYH, Donald Trump spent the whole night talking to Joe Biden. Joe Biden spent the whole night talking to us.
BYH, in military lingo, "Stand by" does not mean cease and desist, it means stand ready to await further orders. What trump issued to white supremacist groups was more of a call to arms, as if the extremist groups (as identified by the FBI) were his own personal brown shirt paramilitary private army. This is a dangerous man Putin installed, and using Putin style tactics to retain power, he wants to be America's Putin.
BYH to the left wing media. ANTIFA and BLM terrorists loot and riot, doing 100s of millions of dollars in damage and they are portrayed as heroes. The "Proud Boys" a group of white supremacists, march, wave confederate flags and they are villains. Looks to me like both groups should be condemned by the media as terrorists and anarchists.
Bless Our Hearts! Make America great again? How about making lies wrong again! It's not the socialists we should be afraid of. It's the dictator-in-training that we have now.
Trump touts how he brought back manufacturing and jobs to the U.S.? So why was the great majority of Trump products made over seas? He'll say and do anything if it will enhance him at that moment. No long standing beliefs, just a long string of 'me' moments
BYH, Vidant. Certainly you are aware of the nurses that unionized in Asheville. Treat your staff fairly and we can keep the unions out of Greenville.
Chris Wallace was to blame for the mess during the debate. All questions were meant to be divisive. No wonder it was such a mess. No questions regarding what the candidate would be doing in 2020 to keep America secure. Shame on him.
A no BYH to our mail carrier. Once again we have no mail in two week's time. Only one time on Saturday. And yes I’m keeping track. You just don’t want to come up our path to put it in our mailbox. We have health problems. And you just don’t care. I’m protesting about your lousy service. We need our mail!
Bless our hearts, has anyone noticed that when someone needs something, racism becomes non existent. Maybe want we all need is a piece of humble pie.
BYH, all the folks who are vexed by the shortage of toilet paper. We bought a bidet attachment for our toilet. We love it. You'll never go back. And ... way less need for toilet paper.
BYH to you small businesses, remember who is responsible for shutting you down when there was less than 150 cases countywide for months. That is less than .01 percent based on population. Remember that when you vote and, remind your staff too.
The USA has 4.3 percent of world population, but 20 percent of deaths from COVID-19. BYH Donald Trump. Great leadership!
$70,000 on his hair? Trump is truly out of touch. Most Americans don't have that much to spend on all their expenses annually. Shame on you Mr. Trump!
BYH unbiased news program, I just watched the NBC 6:30 news. Honestly, it was practically a 30 minute Joe Biden commercial. I'm surprised they took time to mention the California fires ... which at some point they will probably blame on "Trump's global warming plot." Guess I will give CBS or ABC chance.