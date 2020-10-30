Bless my heart. I’ve lived in my home for 15 years with no issues with my mail being delayed, except during hurricanes and snow. But the past month, I’ve had many days of no mail being delivered, or when it came, it was at 8 p.m. Even had an ordered package “get lost” causing the company to refund my money. If I was voting by mail, I’d be very worried my ballot wouldn’t make it on time.
A no BYH to MrBeast who uses my phone number for his. It’s not funny and I need compensation for my annoyance that your followers don’t believe me. It needs to stop! I am very cranky about people using my personal number for their own gain.
Bless my heart. If I want to keep the money that I work for and not have the govmunt take it and give it to those who choose to sit on their behinds and wait for handouts.
BYH to the struggling restaurant owners in America. I’m hearing since The Trump administration and Nancy Pelosi could not come to an agreement for COVID relief package, it will be February for any type of financial aid. Our small business owners are getting hosed and dying while these two parties cannot get past their own egos. I say vote both of them out of office!
BYH Greenville! A million dollar renovation project to include retailers? Hmmm, last time I looked, Sears, Pier One, the Rite Aid on Fire Tower and Charles and many others are closed and empty, and new the strip mall at Arlington and Fire Tower has had a single sub shop for more than a year. Fill what is vacant, first! How about a Trader Joe’s for this college community? A Macy’s? A PF Chang’s?
BYH, Amy Coney Barrett was just confirmed after 60 million people already voted. But 293 days before the 2016 election, Merrick Garland couldn’t even get a vote.
No BYH for the Senate Democrats. Not one had the fortitude to vote for the nominee based on her qualifications, only to vote no based on her nomination by a Republican president. This country will never see harmony with the likes of Pelosi and Schumer in office.
BYH to you students still looking for a major. Geology rocks, but geography is where it’s at.
BHM. At the fast food place I ordered large fries, but they weren’t any bigger than the regular ones. What a rip!
Political activity by churches is not a 1st Amendment issue; it’s a tax issue. Churches can engage in political activity or have tax-exempt status, not both. It’s the law.
Bless my heart I had it all wrong, thanks to the BYHer earlier this week who pointed out people still are dying from thing other than COVID-19, and therefore COVID-19 really isn’t a problem.
