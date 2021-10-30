Bless your heart to the Board of Education. It’s terrible that our children and school staff have to be subjected to unhealthy water, mildew, rodents, mold and other horrible conditions. Just wondering, where is the lottery money going.
Bless our hearts, with the coronavirus there is very little hugging anymore. This is from an unknown author: “Hugs can instantly help you with feelings of loneliness, isolation and anger. Sometimes when I am alone I remember the warm feelings of a hug from family members and friends, which uplifts me.”
BYH, Pitt County school board. Is anyone looking at the COVID dashboard? 26,812 students and staff and 23 active on-campus cases. Please tell me why masks are still mandatory! Let’s get past this madness and make them optional and allow those with concerns to keep on wearing them.
BYH to coworkers who constantly talk and do so loudly! You’re at work, so work! Talking just to talk is not a good thing. Why do you think our office door is always shut?
BYH to the owner of the black mustang that races down Arlington daily. Are you in a hurry to get to the gas station, or to be the first in line for these eternal red lights? I’ll see you at both!
BYH to coach Houston and the Pirates for their win. Coach is doing a great job. Players look like the Keystone cops on the field at times. But will come around as their success builds.
BYH Greenville for using ShotSpotter without checking on its data validity first. Read the BBC and you’ll learn about the racial problems and made-up data this system has.
Bless your heart to the state treasurer, Dale Folwell. As a state retiree I am tired of seeing your picture and name on every piece of information I receive from retirement services. Not only are you using my tax dollars to campaign but you are not a handsome man by any measure. Please just send the information without your mug shot.
There is a lot of craziness in the world today. Things that I never imagined I would see in a million years. But one thing remains constant and true and that is access to the public libraries. They are still doing the great job they have always done and their service is absolutely free of charge. It’s the best deal in town and I am sure they have something to read that will delight and enlighten you!
Bless the heart of the person who said many people are opposed to homosexual lifestyles. There really is no such thing. People who are gay lead a variety of lifestyles, from being parents to being married with no children to living with a partner or to being single — the same as heterosexuals.
