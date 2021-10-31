Here's an idea for the news media: Instead of always reminding and expecting children to be safe on the roads when trick-or-treating, how about we make the streets complete with sidewalks, lower speed limits and ask motorists to stay off the roads to keep people safe? Go ask the so-called traffic engineers and planners why our roads are made to be so dangerous that we can't walk to places and hold the accountable?
I still want to visit the north side of the river someday. BYH to the city for still not building that pedestrian bridge yet. Maybe I'll get to walk over someday...
BYH to the poor manicurist who had to suffer through some tiresome lady's lecture about why she isn't vaccinated. Apparently, her friend's friend's cousin had a vaccine reaction and she's "still doing her research". But she's "heard" there are special vitamins you can take in lieu of getting vaxxed. Sure hope she left a large tip.
BOH, Do we really want or need a facility that supports cryptocurrency mining here in Pitt County? Do we even know what that industry is all about — what it does? From an article in Investopedia.com from Aug. 26, 2021: "...many skeptics and environmentalists have raised concerns about the energy consumption of cryptocurrency mining, which may cause increased carbon emissions and climate change." Why would we want that type of industry here in Pitt County?
Bless your hearts Democrats. Instead of "Build Back Better" your true slogan should be "Ruin Our Country Quicker."
Free speech to a progressive means saying what they like and want to hear. Opposing thoughts or ideas are neither welcome or allowed.
BYH to Ghandi, who said 'If there is an idiot in power, the people who elected him are well represented'.
BYH to those concerned about socialism. It is already here, folks. We have socialized medicine for all of our vets. The government subsidizes your free or cheap on street parking and lowers gas prices greatly but paying the oil companies. We pay farmers not to grow crops and cover the true costs of buying in flood plains. Socialism is alive and well in many forms already
Lot of talk about college football and deficit spending. Wonder why we never hear from the academic about the excessive spending on college athletics. You would think that all those lefty professors could find there voice on such waste. But evidently they can be cowed into submission by someone. Pretty funny when you think of it.
It is puzzling to me that even some respectable news agencies refer to politicians who are in the pocket of the fossil fuel industry as "moderates". Doing so much damage for personal gain seems "radical" to me.
Bless the hearts of the developers in Pitt County who only put sidewalks on one side of the road. Doing so shows that you only value 1/2 of the people's health and safety and do not wish children, elderly, disabled, and other people to move about in the community safely. Shame on y'all for doing a 1/2 assecessible job
I know it has been unseasonably warm and feeling like summer, but really ladies! The rule still applies to the ban on white pants after Labor Day. If you are a Yankee and trying to pass for Southern you must follow the rules of etiquette and leave those white pants in the bottom drawer 'til next summer. Please have a sense of decorum and honor tradition. Drink your unsweetened tea! But not in public.
