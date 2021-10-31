BOH, Do we really want or need a facility that supports cryptocurrency mining here in Pitt County? Do we even know what that industry is all about — what it does? From an article in investopedia.com from Aug. 26, 2021: " ... many skeptics and environmentalists have raised concerns about the energy consumption of cryptocurrency mining, which may cause increased carbon emissions and climate change." Why would we want that type of industry here in Pitt County?
BYH for those breaking the supply chain for the rest of us. Your privileged hoarding limits the toilet paper, batteries, meat, spices and other items for the market. Stop thinking about your own clean butt first and save some for the rest of us to wipe.
BYH to the poor manicurist who had to suffer through some tiresome lady's lecture about why she isn't vaccinated. Apparently, her friend's friend's cousin had a vaccine reaction and she's "still doing her research." But she's "heard" there are special vitamins you can take in lieu of getting vaxxed. Sure hope she left a large tip.
BYH to the writer who blasted leftists "who think their way of life rules." Leftists don't think that. More likely, they think that in a Democratic society there is room for differing viewpoints. As far as the teachings of Jesus Christ, he never condemned homosexuals. His teachings were primarily about loving God and neighbor.
Bless your hearts Democrats. Instead of "Build Back Better" your true slogan should be "Ruin Our Country Quicker".
Free speech to a Progressive means saying what they like and want to hear. Opposing thoughts or ideas are neither welcome or allowed.
BYH to Ghandi, who said "If there is an idiot in power, the people who elected him are well represented."
BYH to those concerned about socialism. It is already here, folks. We have socialized medicine for all of our vets. The government subsidizes your free or cheap on-street parking and lowers gas prices greatly buy paying the oil companies. We pay farmers not to grow crops and cover the true costs of buying in flood plains. Socialism is alive and well in many forms already
Lot of talk about college football and deficit spending. Wonder why we never hear from the academics about the excessive spending on college athletics. You would think that all those lefty professors could find their voice on such waste. But evidently they can be cowed into submission by someone. Pretty funny when you think of it.
It is puzzling to me that even some respectable news agencies refer to politicians who are in the pocket of the fossil fuel industry as "moderates." Doing so much damage for personal gain seems "radical" to me.
Send contributions using the submission form on reflector.com, by emailing blessyourheart@reflector.com or calling 329-9564.