Did anyone at the ECU football game get fired for not having the shot. I did not notice anyone checking vax cards? I'm thinking the fans were too happy to get variant #BR-549. I've been married too long to fear death.
BYH, some of the most generous people have no money. Some of the wisest people have no education. Some of the kindest people were hurt the most.
Actions have consequences and everybody does things for a reason.
Bless your bleeding hearts. You can rename anything you want including the moon but you can't change history good or bad.
Bless your heart to all of the Town of Bethel departments. We have all types of town ordinances being violated and nothing is being done about it, but we want to improve the community. In order to do that, it starts with the head of the town. It's OK to clean up one day, but what happens after that. Debris is staying in front of your yard for months at a time.
BYH, if this is going to be a Christian nation where the party who claims Christianity the loudest doesn't like helping the poor, either we have to pretend that Jesus was just as selfish as we are, or we've got to acknowledge that he commanded us to love the poor and serve the needy without condition then admit that we just don't want to do it.
BYH to the morons changing names of buildings associated with slave owners. You need to change faces on money too because they were slave owners too!
BYH to the vaccine and mask crybabies that are cheerleading for the government to make rules for this! It's time to get back to normal give it a rest!
How can one defend Trump when he told the Big Lie and Biden ended the war? The people over there knew the deadline to be out, why did they wait until the last day? Crazy and stupid.
Why do we even have a Planning and Zoning committee given they always bow down to developers and who are now approving a 500-unit multi-family build on an already busy 10th street. SMH and sadly know it will be a rubber-stamped by the City Council when they vote. What happened to the Horizon Plan, and reasonable growth, and not developers in the back pockets of these folks. Geez, time to stop this madness.
BTH of General McKenzie commander CENTCOM. General McKenzie took personal responsibility for the August drone strike that killed 10 innocent civilians, including seven children. Surprisingly, McKenzie's accepting of responsibility was not immediately followed by a resignation of his commission. Equally surprisingly, none of the congress members who were questioning McKenzie demanded his resignation. McKenzie took responsibility for killing 10 innocent people. What could that mean without his resignation?
Send contributions using the submission form on reflector.com, by emailing to blessyourheart@reflector.com or calling 329-9564.