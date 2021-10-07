BYH to the organization that rated an employee unreliable. Hmm. Shows up every day, rarely takes leave, etc. Maybe the organization is unreliable in providing realistic expectations and support. BYH to employees under this pressure.
Bless the heart to the disgraceful coach who proved that winning matters at all costs. May you be humbled one day soon; you sure deserve what’s coming to you.
Bless your heart to the owners of the pit bulls that have been on the loose in Winterville Crossing. Please show your neighbors some kindness and courtesy by using a leash to walk your dogs. Remember there is a leash law.
I’m thinking the one thing that would make liberals happy is proving that global warming kills COVID. And that each case of COVID cured by global warming would make the waters recede from Times Square and that the temperature would be ideal for every season. Then Al Gore would be elected president and Hillary would become vice-president. What a lovely dream. Of sorts.
BYH to local traffic engineers. Pitt County drivers cannot handle two-way, three-way, or four-way stops! How many accidents are required for a stoplight to be installed?
BYH to greedy developers and their City of Greenville/Pitt County cronies. When is new development going to stop? Schools and roads have been overcrowded for years, yet new housing developments continue to be built in certain areas of the county. Where will all the kids in these new homes go to school? How long will it take cars to traverse roads to school and work?
You wrote about the ECU study of tobacco swamps where cigarettes were readily available. Does cigarette smoking come under the “My Body, My Choice” doctrine? If you can’t make a person take the vaccine, can you keep him or her from buying cigarettes? And might I remind you that many are calling for the legalization of marijuana. So is marijuana acceptable but cigarettes not? Getting mighty confusing for the simple folk who smoke.
Bless our hearts when we get upset about yet another oil spill. If we were not addicted to cheap oil for our gas guzzling cars we would lessen the damage. We are our own worst enemy. Let’s save the planet. It starts with our own behavior.
Bless your heart to the lady in the white Lexus SUV. Thank you for buying me breakfast. It’s nice to know there are still kind people in the world.
Bless those who done did PeeDee harm. Despite wielding a bladed weapon on campus, he’s never hurt anyone. Rest and heal up quickly my swashbuckling icon. Those responsible should be made to walk the plank. Aaarrrrrggghhhhh.