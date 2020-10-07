Bless your heart to the women on Charles Boulevard and Forest Hills Road who witnessed a car hitting me while I was riding my bike last Thursday. She pulled over, called 9-1-1 and waited to make sure all was well! Thank you!
Bless your hearts to boards of election who want to count mail in ballots through Nov. 12. Election day is Nov. 3. Any mail-in ballot postmarked after Nov. 3 should be tossed. The Democrats have turned this election into a sham. If I were a losing candidate from either party, I would challenge every mail-in ballot.
Not sure where Nov. 12 comes from, but in North Carolina absentee ballots must be postmarked no later than Nov. 3 and received no later than 5 p.m. Nov. 6.
How are the life insurance companies doing? I mean if all these folks have died from COVID then I reckon some had life insurance. Wouldn’t all these deaths break the life insurance companies? Should I keep paying my premiums?
Us old folk sure do miss going to Walmart at five in the morning. Waiting around until seven is cruel and unusual punishment. Can’t go get a coffee at the Kwik Mart for fear of being robbed. It is like being locked down under martial law. Open the Walmart back up and I think America will calm down again.
This country is more divided now than it was during the Civil War. We have a Congress that doesn’t want to work together and We the People are getting the shaft. Congress should be made to stay in session until they help the American citizens. They promised us that they would help the citizens of this country. Most of them are liars and the only people they help are themselves.
BYH to the article suggesting term limits. This will never happen because these are cushy jobs with all the pay and benefits that politicians have given themselves. It will also stifle the power structure that the parties enjoy with the seniority system now in place. I would like to see a constitutional referendum the ballot and let the voters choose. Never happen.
BOH. We already have term limits. Every elective office is for a fixed, limited term. Voters have the option every election of firing the incumbent. If they choose not to, who are you to deny the voters their choice?
BYH to the male customers at the convenience store not wearing masks. I left the store without buying anything. Stores are afraid to enforce mask wearing so you saunter in like you are special. The store loses a sale. Way to go guys.
What has happened to all the mayor submissions? I miss the good ol’ days where we praised Mayor Connelly for making Greenville great.
