Bless your heart to the young man from Raleigh who tore the Pirate down. If I had my wish, they’d make him stand there all homecoming weekend and have everybody who came by make a nice remark about him being from Raleigh coming to our little town that we’re so proud of and tearing the pirate down.
BYH. During the debate about the Town Common some weeks ago PJ, Litchfield, Bell and Brian Meyerhoffer significantly downplayed the changes to the Town Common. Obviously an 11,000 foot monstrosity built right where we see the flags now is a huge change. Please note in article in DR “a gated amphitheater” right on top of where kids who aren’t rich play now. Nothing wrong with the current stage/amphitheater. Stop bowing to developers.
BYH, religious persecution is when you are prevented from exercising your beliefs, not when you are prevented from imposing your beliefs.
Bless your hearts Worth Forbes and Benji Forrest, who don’t have medical degrees and apparently don’t care about the well-being of every Pitt County Schools student. Listen to local, state and national public health officials. You two should support a mask mandate until the majority are vaccinated.
Thank you Pitt County Schools for keeping the mask mandate. To the father who spoke, I’m glad you removed your daughter from school; the rest of us will be safer. On your other point, I can’t believe you’re blaming the school board for pandemic suicide. Studies show that social media — not mask wearing — has a negative impact on kids’ mental health. Just look at Congress testimony happening this week.
BYH Farmville. With all this talk of connecting sidewalks to make the quality of life better here in town, how about cleaning and fixing the ones we have already? Some are so broken and overgrown it is embarrassing. Maybe public works can get out and walk some day and see the problems before the sidewalks are lost to overgrown grass?
Pandemic recovery funds for recreation and parks for a few people? Bless those hearts who decided that! How about fixing a few potholes, linking sidewalk gaps, sweeping the roads, picking up some of the trash, cleaning the river, enforcing the traffic laws, addressing public health equity? Those things would be related to recovery more than a few rich people playing baseball.
Tucker Estates has been very lucky to have Tim as our regular mail carrier. Everyday he provided dependable service accompanied by a friendly wave. I hear he’s moved to a new position and although we wish him the best, we sure do miss him!
