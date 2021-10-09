BYH to the pharmacy staff at Walmart on Greenville Boulevard. We got our COVID shots there and found everyone to be very helpful and professional. Thank you for taking good care of us.
BYH to the contributor who feels that public schools are a monopoly that don’t answer to anyone. In order to be that wrong about things, some education system certainly failed you.
BMH I am one of those “slim fits” and proud of it. I don’t eat like a hog, therefore I don’t look like a hog. Open your eyes and look around. There are plenty more of us.
Can Sunday in the park be expanded through the fall? Would be nice since the weather is cooler.
BYH. TV has become overloaded with fruit and vegetable, drug, food and lawyer commercials. Give us a break, 17 minutes of programming and 23 minutes of ads is over the top. I guess profit before programming, although there are some great channels like PBS for content and not ads.
One positive about COVID is that many buffets closed resulting in better relations between Baptists and Methodists. Fighting over the best pieces of fried chicken is a sin!
I am so old I feel that parents have more influence on their children than school. You can teach the love and beauty of socialism all you want but parents may have a counter argument. How many are breaking the law to enter communist countries? As far as theories on race, I think children can look around and see for themselves. Especially if parents teach love and understanding at home.
A big thank you to the Where’s George currency stamping hobbyists. You have helped teach my students about economics, geography and applied mathematics by marking dollar bills. It is amazing to see the kids’ excitement when their bills get location entry hits. Thanks for this wonderful free teaching tool.
Bless the Hearts of all of the smokers who choose to litter their ashes and butts out of their car and truck windows. It ends up in the water we all drink. Thank them for their cancerous air and dirty water they share because they’re too lazy to use an ashtray.
I am heart broken. I have worked for four years to earn my degree at ECU. To be told that I will not be able to graduate with my fellow students with a meaningful ceremony is just another clue that the leaders are out of touch to what is important to students. I don’t care about the commencement, I want to celebrate and graduate with my classmates. This is wrong and unfair!
Bless your heart to the lady in the white Lexus SUV. Thank you for buying me breakfast. It’s nice to know there are still kind people in the world.
Contact Bobby Burns at baburns@reflector.com and 329.9572.