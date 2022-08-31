BYH to the person who says Greenville should focus on attracting businesses that create jobs. Where is the workforce? Every business already here has now hiring signs and is forced to pay upfront bonuses to get people to give up their unemployment.
BYH, may life treat you the way you treat animals.
Four days is all that Wheels lasted at ECU? Because of a few students' misbehaviors we're stuck in cars again searching for expensive non-existent parking spaces? BYH to whomever took our scooters away. We want them back
We think it was a bit longer than four days.
BYH to our city being down 33 police officers. Police have to be paid well in order to come to Greenville. Geez, city leaders and City government, please do not get chincy on the pay when it comes to the citizens of Greenvilles safety.
Thirty-three? You exaggerate a bit.
BYH, those complaining about student loan debt forgiveness. You have no idea how many local restaurants, doctors, contractors, even a media company, have had millions of dollars in PPP loans completely forgiven. There are hundreds of forgiven loans here in Pitt County. Turn off Fox News and look it up for yourself.
Greenville social districts, will this really help Greenville? At a certain time the cups will have to be dumped, do you think the cups will be thrown in trash cans by everyone? I cannot believe this was a unanimous vote. This will cause more problems.
BOH! Greenville as a destination? Our out-of-town guests comment on how terrible our streets are, the mall shopping is below par, and they ask how can there be so many shootings, not only during late night but anytime and anywhere in Greenville. What about homes and cars being shot up? I am out of excuses for such basic things that a city should have under control and prioritized.
BYH to those who condemn abortions as “murder” and profess love for the precious unborn, but scorn government assistance to needy children and their "welfare queen" mothers. What hypocrisy!
BYH, just so you understand. The climate change crisis is a tool. Those pushing it, John Kerry, Barack Obama, Joe Biden don't believe in it. They know we are not going to burn up due to one degree of temperature. They know hurricanes and other storms are not getting worse. They know that rising sea levels are not a threat. If they did believe, they would not own multi-million dollar beach houses.
Aren’t Budd and Robinson aware of the policy of church/state separation?
BOH. I have a disabled husband and am raising children, can I get a loan forgiveness on my mortgage? I would like to do fun things with my money, too.