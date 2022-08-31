Bless Your Heart

 Bobby Burns/The Daily Reflector

BYH to the person who says Greenville should focus on attracting businesses that create jobs. Where is the workforce? Every business already here has now hiring signs and is forced to pay upfront bonuses to get people to give up their unemployment.

BYH, may life treat you the way you treat animals.


