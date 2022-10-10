Bless the hearts of American taxpayers for paying off college loan debts for 44 members of congress. I forgot how much each of these people is paid. I guess they are also eligible for food stamps and housing assistance.
Bless his heart. Great kid but if Owen can't kick an extra point then maybe another kid should get a chance.
BTH of the person saying that voters in Georgia shouldn’t vote for Herschel Walker because of the four children out of wedlock. I bet when she finds out Trump is endorsing him, she’ll change her mind. SMH!
BYH. God's word says that love is walking in obedience to nis commands. Before blaming others for your misery, read his word, examine your heart, and ask him to forgive you for the choices you are making that are contrary to his word.
BYH GOP. What is the difference between refugees seeking asylum from Russia and refugees seeking asylum from Venezuela? Skin color maybe?
BYH to all the hypocrites and their rightful indignation about Herschel Walker children out of wedlock. Who cares? At least he is paying for their support, which is more than I can say for all the money we handout for similar cases every day. Progressive should look at themselves before they judge others.
BYH to all the people of color who think that all laws, taxes, and civil regulations were created to harass them? Classic example is voter ID. ID is required to get government benefits. I don't hear a lot of complaints when it comes to photo ID's when singing up for handouts, so why the big deal about phot id at the polls?
BMH. I plan to move to Mecklenburg County. Since the sheriff no longer plans to enforce vehicle registration laws I will save a lot of money. I won't pay car tax, registration fees, inspection fees and purchase car insurance. I assume that if I am involved in a collision with someone without insurance, I will be able to sue the sheriff's office. Will law abiding citizens be required to pay for lost tax revenues?.
BYH and imagine this: Women control Congress and make viagra and prostatectomies unlawful. Beautiful.
Bless my ignorant heart. I thought Judges, DAs, and sheriffs took an oath to uphold and enforce the law. Does this mean all laws or just the ones you agree with? Any of these folks who think they have the right to make or select the laws they like have no integrity. I like the progressive view of law: "Only obey the ones you like or get votes." When will we legalize prostitution?
BOH, Biden says we are on the verge of nuclear war. Let's hope that doesn't happen because he will surely run for the basement. Rubber backbone leadership is on display.
BOH, undoubtedly, we have the weakest most incompetent president and vice president in the nation's history. What is absolutely amazing is the American people fell for all the baloney that put them in office. We are not stupid, but we should be embarrassed as well as having serious buyer's remorse.
I did a little research because I just didn't know. Now I think I do. From what I can gather, Ted Budd didn't work for the agribiotech company, where his father was CEO, that went bankrupt 22 years ago. I'm glad I'm not held responsible for the company my father worked for that is trillions in debt, the U.S. Government.
The DOJ is spending millions and countless man hours going after DJT. When are they going after Hunter?
I saw that Sleepy Joe pardoned hundreds of convicted criminals for drug possession. I guess he and his cronies will figure out a way to get Hunter out of his problems. This country is nuts.
A no BYH to those family members who are two-faced! I’m on to you! You say you delete something but still have it on your phone. I know what it is! You don’t care about this one at all but yourself! Shame on all of you for not keeping track on me! I hope it’ll come back and haunt you!
Interesting, or rather galling, that statewide groups of mainly men are passing and supporting these draconian laws punishing women and their doctors for reproductive health care because of their ideological values; but conveniently, or at least hypocritically, not attributing the responsibility, or even so much as mentioning, the role of men in the equation, without whom there could be no pregnancy. No bless your heart here.
BYH if you are having trouble making up your mind who to vote for judge. After all, those running probably had their beginnings as lawyers who accumulated small fortunes by defending guilty clients and getting reduced sentences or fines. So just pick out one. They are all practically the same.
