Bless our hearts senior citizens, it seems as though we are always being kicked under the bus. If we get a raise in our Social Security, then some of that is taken away by our Medicare. Food is skyrocketing; all of us do not get food stamps. A lot of us are on a fixed income. Some of us have outrageous copayments where we can’t get the medicine we need. We don’t get dental coverage. It’s very depressing for some of us.
BYH to those facing COVID-19. It is strange restaurants struggle with opening up for customers because the pandemic and staff shortages but ECU can have 40,000 people in one place spreading it like wildfire! If COVID-19 is so bad, why are towns and colleges allowed to have these big events? It seems someone is trying to spread it. Mandate shots if everyone going to ignore other people’s safety. Freedom ends when your actions kill others.
Bless our hearts. You can remove all the statues and change the names of military bases but you can’t change history. Lots of misdeeds have been committed over our past but it is all a part of our history. Get over yourself.
A big thank you goes out to the Farmville Library for having an outdoor public bicycle tool stand. It is an amazing service and helps everyone who rides. My child was very pleased that we were able to use it to fix a bike and keep on riding. What a great resource that all libraries should have!
BYH Pitt County Schools. Kindergarten classes are sitting at 27 plus and nothing can be done before 20 days of school per “policy.” And we wonder why teachers are leaving the classroom in droves and many of our schools are low performing. Do better for our kids while you still have quality teachers or come spend a day in their shoes.
Bless the hearts of the residents in the Bedford subdivision. They did not invest in this area to be surrounded by apartment buildings. There are apartments in the Drake development off of Evans and Trellis off of Evans. Why did developers decide to go into a residential area to put apartments that are not needed?
Judging by the large number of DWI suspects arrested in Pitt County, our laws are not severe enough, especially when the same drivers are arrested multiple times. Come on General Assembly, do your job. Increase the penalty for drunken driving. And police departments, do your job. Arrest these criminals. And judges, throw the book at ‘em. They are criminals.
BYH, “One of the most cowardly things ordinary people do is shut their eyes to the facts.” C.S. Lewis.
BYH, turning in your neighbor for $10,000. I did Nazi that coming.
