Bless your heart, Joe Biden. You missed the point. Mr. Trump downplayed the virus to save the public fear. If you Democrats would work with Mr. Trump, things truly could be great.
Speaking of BLM, not many of these “peaceful protests” appear to be all that peaceful. I tend to believe this is more likely to exacerbate racism than to mitigate it. If you want to help elect Trump, please continue.
I’m pretty sure that once ECU takes to the football field that COVID-19 will have been defeated. Playing college football will be like looking COVID in the eye and shouting, “I do not fear you, Satan!” Playing ball will prove that the doctors were wrong all along and COVID was nothing more than a sham virus. A college without football is like a marriage without love.
BYH to the article on COVID-19. Why did you not tell the whole truth? No students were hospitalized at ECU or other universities. It affects those who have other issues. So you sent them home to infect their grandparents who may have health issues!
Just a little insight, JPII wants to open its fields to youth teams. Do you really think 9- and 10-year-olds are going to be playing football at 11 at night? BYH, get real. Just in case, mama’s leave the cowbells at home!
BYH to the older landlords in the grid who have allowed time to pass you by on keeping up your properties. It’s a good time to pass the torch on to some younger and more energetic individuals who have the energy to improve them. There’s a season for everything and now is a good time to move on. Your properties sit vacant and are an eyesore.
So you don’t like what a private religious school is doing in your neighborhood and are fighting it tooth and nail? But you say you don’t have a NIMBY mindset? That’s like saying, “I don’t like people of other races, but I’m not racist.” Own your NIMBYness! I am NIMBY, hear me roar! NIMBYs of the world, unite! Oh, wait. You already have. BYH.
BYH fake news spreader and complainer for letting us know about Obama’s Organizing for Action nonprofit. Now we know where to send donations to support his agenda. Thanks!
Elderly people like my parents don’t go get groceries. I shop for them. They also don’t go to the pharmacy. Their prescriptions are delivered by the USPS. Don’t be so flip when saying all people should just put on their masks and go out Nov. 3. Homebound people have the right to vote. People who fear coronavirus have a right to vote. Bless their hearts. Your president votes by mail.
BTH. There are an awful lot of people who really, really don’t want to hear good news. Reckon why?
