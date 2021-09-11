BYH inconsiderate neighbors. The side of your home should not be used as a storage area. Old boats, lawnmowers, trash, broken lawn furniture, etc., do not belong in sight of others. Put your unsightly stuff in a shed or at least drag it around to your backyard. Please be respectful of others and take more pride in our neighborhood.
Bless your heart to our new restaurant in Grifton. I’m so happy to have another place to eat. I wish you the best.
BYH ECU. If y’all really wish to serve our community and keep it safe, why not require proof of being vaccinated to attend football games? Instead, your neglect will create a super-spreader event and make more students and our community sick enough to shut down again.
Bless our heart, history has a way of misquoting by way of demeaning. Trump never said anything about ingesting bleach, he said “disinfectant.” Just like Gore never said anything about inventing the internet, he said he was among the vanguard of Senators who helped fund an in-house DOD project that led to the creation of the internet. Disinfectant isn’t necessarily bleach and creating is not inventing.
Thank you mayor for finally encouraging people to get vaccinated and wear masks indoors at Thursday’s meeting. It is great that the virus is scared of the outdoors so we will all be safe at large city and university sponsored events like Freeboot Friday and packed stadiums when only half of the state’s population is fully vaccinated. It is a little too late.
The U.S. spent 20 years in Afghanistan and spent tons and tons of money. Obviously the Afghans do not want to fight for their country so they turned it over to the Taliban. We did our part and it did not work out. Time to turn our attention elsewhere. Maybe spend that money in the good ol’ U.S. of A.
Bless the heart of the Not In My Backyard Bedford BYHer who complained about apartments in the “residential area” of Bedford. It is my pleasure to inform you that apartments are residences and therefore residential. I think what you really wanted to say was “why do us rich folk have to look at poor people?”
It is time for the Baptists to explain that stuff about “turning water into wine.” I know we are not to be drinking wine as it has the “bite of an adder.” But why not allow us members to turn water into wine and then use the wine for medicinal purposes. Essential oils are now the rage but we can catch back up by turning water into wine. Think about the added members.
Bless our hearts. Where is our newslady Sharon Johnson. We haven’t seen her for a while. She is really missed on WITN.
