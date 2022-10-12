BYH to artists and artisans. Without you this would be a much bleaker world.
Bless our hearts, will somebody PLEASE open up an authentic German restaurant in this town?
I knew a man who was bright, independent, hard-working and compassionate. Then he became a Washington politician and lost his independence and soul to the party bosses. He only says and does what they allow. It is party first and America second. I wish he was the only such politician. Sadly he is not, just the one I knew. Bless his heart and ours.
Bless your heart, Mr. Bair. Thank you for all you do to keep everyone from not being flooded by Lake Glenwood. You have warned the county and the city, so when it does flood, it is only a matter of time. We all know you tried to fix it.
Bless our hearts. Pirate fans need to be positive supporters of the football team and coaches! We are fortunate to have Coach Houston, the staff he has built and the players he has recruited. Go Pirates!
Bless our hearts. One of our scientific goals is terra-forming, or turning other worlds into Earth-like worlds. If we can turn other worlds into Earth, we can turn Earth back into Earth.
BYH Greenville/Pitt’s best-kept secret: Village of Yesteryear. During three cross-country trips I’ve paid good money to tour villages and working farms. Wouldn’t it be great if the village was part of an early-century living farm. Wonder how many visitors to ECU games and Pitt County baseball events might pay to visit such a village and farm. Haven’t been to the fair since the village was moved where it doesn’t see its potential.
BYH to both Taylor Hawkins tribute concerts. We real rockers really needed that. We need more concerts like that. A great local rock concert would be awesome. Come on, promoters.
Does anyone really think our children are being sexualized in Pitt County Schools? Several MAGA devotees running for school board think acknowledging the existence of LBGTQ+ people constitutes sexualization. Some also think teaching American history honestly is Critical Race Theory and only the white fairy tale version is acceptable. Electing fearful, delusional people to lead our school system is a bad idea.
BYH, I’m not offended by people believing in a God, I’m offended by believers trying to force others to live by the rules of the God they believe in.
Would someone explain how kindergarten classes at one school have 25 students while classes at another school have 14? It isn’t fair to the teachers and it’s certainly not fair to the students.
Sheriff Jody Green. Yup, it’s all in the past. Bless his fired heart.
