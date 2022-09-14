Scott Frost is getting 15 million for not getting the job done? I always got fired and booted out the door.
Bless your poor hearts. You have spent a lot of money to make your vehicle ugly and loud. I just don’t get it.
Scott Frost is getting 15 million for not getting the job done? I always got fired and booted out the door.
Bless your poor hearts. You have spent a lot of money to make your vehicle ugly and loud. I just don’t get it.
Bless your heart, be careful who you tell something to. Some people can’t keep information to themselves.
BYH, after Hillary lost, she wrote her third memoir, filmed a documentary, co-founded a production company and launched a podcast. She did not spend the next two years-plus having a tantrum on her fake Twitter while demanding a do-over. But do tell how women are too emotional to lead.
BMH, I used to think that my side of the story should be told; now I don’t care what you choose to believe.
BYH, everyone is talking about water and other lines at the ECU game, and with good reason. Why is the media ignoring all the people who paid for tickets but were not allowed in the stands? What about those who tried to leave the stands to go to the bathroom but were told they would not be allowed back into the stands? What will ECU do for those people?
Mr. Mayor, what is wrong with “cherry picking” businesses that will come to Greenville and Pitt County? Why do we want businesses that will make our citizens sick? World Cat is requesting to dump 122 tons of Volatile Organic Compounds into our air each year. However, they started operating without that permit, so how much more is going into our air? Yet, you do not want “cherry picking”? Our health is important!
BYH people who complain about municipal officials not bringing certain stores or restaurants into their towns. As a retired municipal official, let me tell you, towns cannot just entice such businesses to locate in their towns. They locate strictly using metrics like numbers of people within a certain radius, costs to build, projections of sales, etc. If the metrics aren’t there, they are not going to locate, no matter what municipal officials do.
The N.C. Fair Courts Coalition. Really? And the top front page? DR has always been a lackey for the liberal left. These made-up groups are nothing more than free press for the crazy left and the DR is more than happy to oblige. Paul Newby is one of the fairest judges you will find. Maybe this group should have gone after Cheri Beasley. Now that’s a partisan!
Greenville and Pitt county have some of the smartest and most educated folks in eastern North Carolina. Why can’t our leadership put their heads together and figure out how to get and keep our streets and roadways clean? Our dear city and county is swamped in trash. It’s disgusting.
Send contributions using the submission form on reflector.com, by emailing blessyourheart@reflector.com or calling 329-9564.
Contact Bobby Burns at baburns@reflector.com and 329.9572.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.