We visited the Sycamore Hill Gateway Plaza at the Town Common this weekend and were deeply impressed by its history and symbolism. Even though that history is tragic, the memorial engenders hopeful feelings. It’s as if it’s telling us that acknowledging the sorrows and wrongs of the past can help to start to free us — both those who were wronged and those who did the wronging. A beautiful memorial.
Bless your heart Mr. Cooper. You should highlight your accomplishments as governor. Let me think: veto, veto, veto, veto, veto, annihilate small business, keep teacher pay low, etc. Job well done. Likely the worst governor in the history of our state.
Bless your heart to the internet providers. They could not economically develop internet service out in the rural areas that would pay. Now the government is going to develop these areas using taxpayer funds and allow those same providers access to make a profit for free
Bless our hearts if we think the number of COVID-19 cases reported by Pitt County Schools is accurate. I have not seen South Central mentioned as having positive cases but I have received at least four calls from them regarding a positive case.
BYH, education is not memorizing that Hitler killed 6 million Jews. Education is understanding how millions of ordinary Germans were convinced that it was necessary. Education is learning to spot the signs of history repeating itself.
BYH to the gentleman at KFC. He kindly paid for my lunch. I was more than grateful. He also gave me some words of encouragement. People like him are very rare. Thank you sir. I will pay your kindness forward.
Let’s do away with handicapped parking spots. Police never check them anyway. Check out who parks there, especially at supermarkets: half the cars have no handicapped sticker or plates and more than half the individuals appear to have no disability. No need to have a law if it’s not enforced. An occasional crackdown would break the abuse trend and violation fees levied would make some money for the city.
BYH Gov. Cooper. North Carolina’s population is 3 percent of the U.S. population, but our COVID deaths are only 1.5 percent of the U.S. total. That’s half the national rate. Guess it’s OK to be below average.
BYH ECU. Parents can’t go to the football game? Are you trying to make us believe that in a stadium that holds 50,000 you can’t find enough space to social distance even 500 family members? What’s your game, ECU.
Never forget Sept. 11, 2001: 2,977. Never ignore Sept. 11, 2020: 191,811. Why are we as a nation not united to stop the current deaths?
