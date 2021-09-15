My grandson is going to college and racking up big-time student loan debt. I asked what he planned to do when he got out of college. He said, “I haven’t really thought about it.” No wonder these young’uns want the debt forgiven. But who listens to us old folks who are behind the times. And solvent.
President Biden cannot make me get a vaccine! Actually my wife already made me get it so the president can go on to the next person who is not henpecked. Being henpecked is not so bad. You get used to it. Not having to make any decisions. Learning to be berated on a daily basis. Laughing every time she says she should have married that boy from Bell’s Fork.
Thanks for informing us that Trump actually told us to ingest disinfectant not bleach. I am sure this clarification greatly improves his image.
No BYH to conservative Republicans on their opposition to the vaccine mandate. Why would anyone oppose a medical decision to protect the country’s safety? The facts are proven, there should be no argument. The Republican party is losing its way.
BYH Joe. You said all businesses with 100 or more employees will have to insist employees get the vaccination. Well guess what? Until you require millions of illegals coming into this country get vaccinated we will never be safe in America again. You have destroyed us.
Bless their hearts, I saw the article on how local officials plan to use COVID relief funds. I guess a bigger amphitheater would help essential workers but I am not sure. I am saddened but not surprised. I remember how governments used the tobacco money.
BYH Greenville for considering spending pandemic relief money on a ballpark that only a few of us use. How about spending more of it on making sure that every home is finally connected to a safe and accessible sidewalk so that we can all become healthier, active and walk, run or ride to the park, school, store or work?
BYH, if you are ever with me and someone comes up to talk to me and I don’t introduce you, it is strictly because I don’t remember their name. So be a dear and introduce yourself so I can hear them say their name and pretend I knew it all along.
BYH, I heard ABBA and Elvis Costello are on tour together, it’s the ABBA and Costello show. I wonder who is on first?
BYH to the Coastal Electrical driver who patiently allowed the man in the orange vest to cross 14th and Evans on Monday. It’s better to be human than to be in a hurry.
BYH to the Bell Arthur EMTs who assisted our 97-year-old dad on Sunday. You were kind, professional, courteous and knowledgeable.
