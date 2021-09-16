A no BYH to those drivers blaring their loud music. You don’t realize that you are disturbing businesses. It’s an invasion of privacy and hurts people’s ears. And police should enforce noise ordinance in city limits because it’s getting out of hand.
A new study claims that overeating does not cause obesity. I’m liking the sound of this. Doubt they are the same scientists pushing global warming. These guys were probably paid by the buffet restaurants. “Pass the gravy, Momma, these biscuits are mighty fine.”
To those commenting on the Postal Service, you do know they are understaffed right? I have had excellent service from Greenville (especially the 10th street ECU office), so stop the negative posts as they are doing a great job given limited staff throughout the area.
Bless your blind heart. I’ll tell you why we were united on 9/11/2001 and are divided now. We had a president that had backbone then. Not now.
Being from south Florida there’s a lot to learn about Ayden. Can someone explain why is the festival themed for collard greens? When we have festivals in the South, like seafood, gator or rattle snake festivals, you can buy and enjoy the many ways the theme is prepared throughout the festival. I arrived 6 p.m. Saturday, not to find a collard green in sight, not even a stem. I did find a local carnival. Disappointed.
Bless your heart to the county commissioners. We need to get rid of the commissioners who are afraid of guns. We have no need to have people who are that afraid leading this county.
I think we need more food trucks around Pitt County. First, the food is better, hotter and always fresh off the grill. Second, you are dealing with the owners who do all the work. Third or thirdly, they are always smiling and seem satisfied with their work. The food trucks may not appeal to the posh folks but us common folk love good food without all the frills. Support small business and fight smugness.
BYH, I wish everything was as easy as getting fat.
BYH to those maskers wearing their masks incorrectly. Do you really think placing the mask under your nose helps in any way?
A big thank you goes out to all of those local cyclists who helped raise over $1.3 million for MS and jump started the New Bern economy this weekend. Y’all pedaled your way into a shining example of what is good about our world.
A sincere bless your heart to the health care workers who despite the risk of COVID or any other contagious disease knowingly put themselves in harm’s way to help others, thank you.
BYH, greed will never serve you well.
Send contributions using the submission form on reflector.com, by emailing blessyourheart@reflector.com or calling 329-9564.