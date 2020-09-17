Weather Alert

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING... THE FLASH FLOOD WATCH IS NOW IN EFFECT FOR * A PORTION OF EASTERN NORTH CAROLINA, INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING AREAS, GREENE, LENOIR, MARTIN AND PITT. * FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING * RAINFALL ASSOCIATED WITH TROPICAL CYCLONE SALLY WILL OVERSPREAD THE REGION ON THURSDAY AND BECOME HEAVY THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT. A TROPICAL AIRMASS WILL LEAD TO VERY EFFICIENT RAINFALL PROCESSES, WHICH WILL RESULT IN STORM TOTAL PRECIPITATION AMOUNTS OF 3 TO 5 INCHES ACROSS THE COASTAL PLAIN, WITH ISOLATED HIGHER AMOUNTS POSSIBLE THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING. RUNOFF FROM THIS HEAVY RAIN WILL LIKELY RESULT IN FLASH FLOODING ACROSS PORTIONS OF THIS AREA. * RAPID RISES OF STREAMS AND CREEKS ARE POSSIBLE FOR AREAS WHERE HEAVY RAIN FALLS FOR AN EXTENDED PERIOD OF TIME. FLOODING OF LOW-LYING AND POOR DRAINAGE AREAS IS ALSO POSSIBLE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FLASH FLOOD WATCH MEANS THAT CONDITIONS MAY DEVELOP THAT LEAD TO FLASH FLOODING. FLASH FLOODING IS A VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION. YOU SHOULD MONITOR LATER FORECASTS AND BE PREPARED TO TAKE ACTION SHOULD FLASH FLOOD WARNINGS BE ISSUED. &&