A very big thank you to the Emmanuel Baptist Church for stepping up and helping the students of C.M. Eppes get back to learning face to face. You have no idea how much your generosity and grace has impacted a population of students that need a real face-to-face connection during this time.
BYH to fellow white people who cannot feel the violence against black lives, constantly being treated less than, white people who reject even seeing the words in any public place that they matter to us here in Greenville.
BYH, DR, we are not getting Parade Magazine in our Sunday print subscription anymore. Guess it’s too expensive to print so I will have to view those ads for the old folks online only from now on!
Parade has curtailed how often it prints and publishes. We distribute it whenever they deliver it to us.
BYH to the young lady who delivers my paper. A few weeks ago she replaced the previous delivery person. When she discovered I could not walk without assistance, she got out of her vehicle and hung the paper on my front door. Told her the porch would be close enough. Each day it’s on the door. Because of this small gesture, I will never cancel my subscription.
BYH to the submission blaming ECU for denying family members access to the first home game. They appealed along with UNC, State, Duke, Wake Forest and App State to Shutdown Cooper and his sidekick Dr. Mandy for a 350 max exemption for family. Denied of course.
I’m so tired of all the negativity out there! This column is one of the worst! Can you imagine how much nicer the world would be if there wasn’t a place to perpetuate the ugliness? If you have nothing nice to say, don’t say it.
I have noticed that the quality of Bless Your Heart posts have dropped dramatically. About time to make the Bless Your Heart column public without a fee. The poor people have humor and our wretchedness can be quite funny. Please be kind to those of us who cannot afford to pay for the newspaper. There is no shame is being poor but there is shame in ignoring our plight to read the newspaper.
It cost nothing to share your thoughts to Bless Your Heart, but to read it you will have to pay 75 cents for paper, $2 on Sunday, or a $1.99 for a day pass online, or you can go read it at the library for free.
Bless your little heart President Trump. You blame California’s leadership for the fires when 57 percent of the forests (30 million acres) are on federal land under your control. Give Don Jr. a rake and let’s get to work. If Eric and Jared join in, you can get it done three times as fast.
Send contributions using the submission form on reflector.com, by emailing to blessyourheart@reflector.com or calling 329-9564.