I see the two far left wing judges do not care what the voters of North Carolina think. The two judges believe that black people are too stupid to get a photo ID. Either that or they want voter fraud, bless their corrupt hearts.
BYH, if you spend so much time making voting difficult for the demographics that don't tend to vote for you, it just means you don't have ideas and policies that you can sell to the voters and fear their verdict.
I heard Bernie Sanders this morning squawking about the rich not paying their fair share of taxes. I thought, why bring up that tired, lame lie proven wrong time and time again. Oh yes, the Marxist lie to you because they think you are stupid.
BOH, the Capitol rally fizzled out as badly as the California recall. We need to double down on the gerrymandering and suppression. Hopefully the new judges will help us.
Bless my heart, I just saw Nora O'Donnell on a commercial for Dish network. She said that her news station is unbiased. That's the biggest load of crap since the ones I saw while living on a turkey farm — 12,000 birds in the same turkey house for 8 weeks. Pew.
BYH, as a wise friend said: "People who demand their rights but don't accept responsibilities can't call it freedom. It's adolescence."
I feel many people immediately took against Melania Trump merely due to her incredible beauty. It is true that beautiful women have all the advantages. What male purchasing agent is going to turn away a beautiful sales lady? Fat men never get a look in the office, but beautiful women have the red carpet rolled out. "Can I get you tea or coffee? Anything from my wife's closet?" And rightly so! Let us respect beauty.
BYH, fascism is cured by reading, racism is cured by traveling.
Why is it that we are not allowed to question the science of global warming? Seems if the science is solid then questions would be welcomed as a way to show people how wrong they are. Don't scientists like to gloat? Al Gore said Times Square would be underwater well before the year 2000. Not been lately but I hear the bluefin tuna are being caught off most rooftops.
Obama and Biden should offer to house the illegals and the refugees. Obama has 30 acres and a 7,000-square-foot house, and Biden has four acres and 7,000-square-foot house. I'm sure Nancy also has room for some. This would convince me of their sincerity.
Take a look around the country and the world and you will see that Joe Biden is on the wrong side of everything. The most anti-American president ever! Bless his heart.
BOH's, have you notice your standard of living is changing? Food prices are up, gas prices are up, the availability of goods are down. Your freedom of speech is being limited and censored. People are being paid not to work. Americans are being left behind. You basic God-given rights are being taken away — all thanks to Joe Biden and his far-left Marxist regime. Wake up America, before it's too late.
I tried being understanding. I tried being patient. But when a 12-year-old waits in an ER for hours in excruciating pain and his appendix ruptures, or a man having a heart attack is refused by all hospitals within 200 miles of his house dies because the hospitals are overloaded by unvaccinated COVID patients, now I'm livid! Your rights end when your decisions cause harm to others.